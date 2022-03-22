The gameplay trailer of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is out

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is an upcoming narrative RPG from Nacon. They have released a new gameplay overview trailer for the game. Was supposed to be released in 2021, but because of a pandemic, it had to be delayed. This year it will be released.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the world-building, which takes place in the middle of Boston, New York. Players will enter a dark, imaginary version of the city, where humans and vampires live together and hide their nocturnal habits from each other. In the game, you can switch between three main, playable characters. Each of them has unique abilities and backstories.

A secret society of vampires called the Boston Camarilla was attacked. Players must explore the city to find out what happened through branching dialogue that can have a big impact on the city and its people. There’s the first Galeb, who knows how to use his Domination power to get people to give him their answers. He’s also not afraid to break a few necks to get what he wants.

It also helps if you have the ability to Obfuscate, which gives you great disguises when you go into crime scenes and do personal, detailed investigations. Lisha has this ability as well. Finally, you have Enem, a famous person who can get into places that aren’t open to the public and talk people into giving her important information.

Most disagreements are conversation-based, which means that you could try other things before choosing the dialogue that will help you win the argument. Everyone who plays vampire games must keep a low profile and stay out of the way of normal people. Relying too much on the vampiric sense can lead to a loss of blood points, which makes the bestial side even more powerful. Afterward, players can either hunt down civilians in secret and raise their “wanted” metre, or they can be empaths and help the town.

Another popular Vampire game would be the sequel to Bloodlines, which was put on hold for good after the development order was changed. The game is being made by Paradox Interactive and was supposed to come out in 2021. It has now been pushed back to 2019.

In 2022, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store. It will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox X|S.