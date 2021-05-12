the game of Rockstar as you’ve never seen it before thanks to this AI

In 2013, GTA V was released on PlayStation 3. The latest addition to the Rockstar franchise has continued to take over every generation of consoles. Launched on PlayStation 5. A title that is updated month by month and even becomes the most watched game on Twitch last April. Thanks to artificial intelligence, GTA V uses new graphics, photo-realistic but imperfect.

an ia that could revolutionize the world of video games

Artificial intelligence is gradually establishing itself in the global landscape. Smart personal assistants have quickly been democratized, accompanied by a wave of connected products that range from refrigerators to lightbulbs, including vacuum cleaners and other washing machines. However, AI can have many applications, like those used by this team at Intel Intelligent Smart Labs from a global research organization “dedicated to the discovery and development of new technologies and forms. Computing power to unleash the exponential power of data.” And to demonstrate the promising capabilities of artificial intelligence in the world of video games, the fine team took action against GTA V, a pillar signed by Rockstar.

In a video titled “Enhancing Photorealism Enhancement”, this research team wanted to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be used to improve a video game. The graphics of Rockstars Baby have therefore been designed photo-realistic and come as close to reality as possible. To do this, this AI was initially force-fed with a variety of reference images signed by Cityscape. This AI then cleverly overlaid the real life images with the images from GTA V to provide a more realistic rendering.

To make the task of their AI easier, the researchers broken down the images into different parts such as the distances or the lighting of the scene. In this way, the rendering is calculated faster and therefore more fluently. The authors of this study are categorical, their approach “greatly enhances the realism of the rendered images”. A method that “features street textures, cars and vegetation” but is less convincing for “less common objects and scenes”. Overall, they believe that their approach “produces high quality improvements that are geometrically and semantically consistent with the input images, yet conform to the style of the entire data set”.

Photo realism is gradually creeping into the world of video games. An experience that paid off and led to bluffing. Even so, it remains obviously imperfect and it will likely take a few years for this AI to be trained enough to perform as expected. Anyway, these Intel Labs researchers managed to show us what tomorrow’s games might look like. Would you like to see games with such photorealistic graphics? Do not hesitate to answer us using the survey below.