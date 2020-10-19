The game is barely released, cats are already destroying everything on their way

This Friday, October 16th, the game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was released, a mixture of the classic Mario Kart formula and an immersion in augmented reality. Here the players control a remote-controlled vehicle that is equipped with an on-board camera, the view of which is transmitted to a screen via the Nintendo Switch. But cat owners have been able to capture beautiful moments of encounter between these two worlds.

When cats meet the world of Mario Kart

Cats are known to be true orchestrators of chaos. A glass on a table, a painting on a wall, a kart started at high speed, nothing can withstand their paws. With the arrival of this new entertainment device, the cats had a great time. The opportunity for their masters and loved ones to record these moments of encounter between a kart and his Mario and a cat ready to do anything to satisfy his curiosity.

