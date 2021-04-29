The game fans they are desperately waiting for are reportedly in development

Years go by and Star Wars projects multiply. After conquering the seventh art, the American franchise turned to the video game industry. Many were the titles that marked the mood, especially since promising projects were canceled. But now an insider allows us to discover the imminent arrival of a new game that has not yet been announced.

a the Mandalorian game in development?

On April 28, 2021, insider Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker gave us an early preview of the games on PlayStation Plus for the month of May. According to him, two duets could appear: Godfall / Disco Elysium or Battlefield V / Stranded Deep. Sony confirmed a few hours later that it was the second duo that turned out to be correct, with a third game completing it: Wreckfest. But now Baker didn’t hear long before sharing new confidentialities. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the insider informs his followers that a new Star Wars game is in development and not any other.

Ok, so a bit of a whoopsie. Yes, there will be a mando game. But um … that apparently isn’t a Mando Funko. I might have just said something I shouldn’t have done yet. I hope I didn’t just burn my source. I have to apologize.

According to him, this game would be based on the character of the Mandalorian or on the Disney + TV series of the same name. Unfortunately, Baker couldn’t identify the studio responsible for development. An announcement that comes as no surprise given the success of the series. It remains to be seen what this title would consist of. Especially since this is not the first time that a video game project is running for a bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe.

Nevertheless, let’s hope that this new project doesn’t suffer the same fate as its predecessor. With this announcement, Baker sheds light on a new project in the universe that George Lucas envisioned. Regardless, this information should be absorbed with a grain of salt. And for good reason, even if the insider’s sources seem well informed, this project could completely change course or even be abandoned along the way.

Are you waiting for this new Star Wars project? In what form would you like to see it land?