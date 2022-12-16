The Game Awards Continues Destroying The Oscars With Record 103 Million Viewers In 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Rachell Hofstetter attends the 2022 The Sport Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture by Leon Bennett/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

The Sport Awards have quietly turn into the only most watched awards ceremony on this planet over the previous few years. Whereas sure, a part of this can be a world curiosity in video video games, and the work creator and host Geoff Keighley has put in to cultivating the present’s presence, popularity and significance, it’s additionally about the way it’s embraced fashionable expertise in a method different, extra conventional award reveals have merely didn’t match.

At the moment, it’s been introduced that The Sport Awards has shattered all its earlier viewership information with 103 million complete viewers throughout YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, Fb, TikTok Dwell and Instagram Dwell. That’s up 20% from final 12 months, and contains 1.9 million peak concurrent viewers on Twitch alone, additionally up 20% over 2021.

The viewership development of The Sport Awards has been astonishing over many of the final decade, as laid evidenced in earlier numbers:

2022: 103 Million

2021: 85 Million

2020: 83 Million

2019: 45.2 Million

2018: 26.2 Million

2017: 11.5 Million

2016: 3.8 Million

2015: 2.3 MIllion

2014: 1.9 Million

This 12 months’s huge “success” story elsewhere in leisure was the Oscars getting as much as 16.6 million viewers in 2022, up from a disastrous 10.5 million in 2021. However this in fact is unique to community TV, drastically limiting the general attain of the present since you simply can’t stream it almost anyplace, and definitely not on all the assorted social platforms that The Sport Awards has embraced. We see comparable, even decrease viewership for the Emmys, the Grammys, and so forth.

The Sport Awards TGA

After all, we don’t have a direct method to examine income. TV adverts for the Oscars are nonetheless possible bringing in extra money than Twitch inserts for The Sport Awards. Although Keighley’s present additionally does huge model offers with sponsors, and serves a twin function as a launchpad for world premiere trailers and pictures for upcoming video games. In that sense, it has virtually changed the flailing E3 present in the summertime by way of being the 12 months’s largest singular occasion for gaming debuts, along with its awards themselves that the trade now has deemed prestigious sufficient to essentially imply one thing, which was not the case again within the SpikeTV VGA period.

However sure, we’ve reached some extent the place The Sport Awards is veering towards having ten occasions the entire viewers of one thing just like the Oscars. Meaning a much bigger present, extra advertisers and sponsors sooner or later, little doubt. And as ever, extra world premieres. How lengthy will this type of development proceed? Guess we’ll verify again in 2023.

