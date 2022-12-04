The Game Awards 2022 will be shorter than usual, confirms host Geoff Keighley

The Recreation Awards 2022 is nearly upon us, and followers could not be extra excited. Sadly, there’s one space the place it may very well be scaled again, disappointing followers. In keeping with The Recreation Awards present host Geoff Keighley, this yr’s occasion will likely be shorter than standard.

This comes from the Behind The Scenes audio highlight on Twitter, the place he opened up about what followers might anticipate as he addressed the size of the present.

The Recreation Awards 2022 will apparently shorten its showtime to keep away from filler

Keighley could be heard saying:

“I gained’t say something formally till we’re by means of our rehearsals, however we expect it’s going to be a considerably shorter present this yr.”

He cites the next purpose for this choice:

“We’re doing that simply because we expect there’s been just a little little bit of fatigue about, you recognize, how lengthy the present has been. And naturally, there are many video games that wish to be part of it and plenty of issues. However we’re type of chopping again on a few of these components, in order to hopefully have just a little bit extra of a streamlined present.”

Beforehand, the present has been a couple of hours lengthy, with awards highlights being sprinkled with recreation bulletins, speeches from trade veterans, dwell music and skits, and extra. It’s true that players tune in to those reveals for the video games and little else, so this choice is smart.

So, it may very well be that the group is chopping again on rehearsals and the like, and letting the celebs of the present do the speaking: the video games themselves. Sure, followers can nonetheless anticipate main recreation reveals, together with World Premiers; extra will likely be introduced as we method the date.

What can followers anticipate from the upcoming showcase?

Here they are.Your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards:🔸 A Plague Story: Requiem🔸 Elden Ring🔸 God of Battle Ragnarok🔸 Horizon Forbidden West🔸 Stray🔸 Xenoblade Chronicles 3🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote https://t.co/jg1wvsKnjc

The annual recreation awards showcase will clearly have a number of hype behind it to resolve the winner for numerous GOTY (Recreation of The Yr) classes. A number of the largest video games launched this yr have been chosen for nominations together with Elden Ring, God of Battle Ragnarok, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Along with that, TGA up to now has additionally been an amazing alternative for builders all over the world to showcase a few of the largest and most enjoyable initiatives to be arriving sooner or later. Keighley touches on it as effectively for this yr’s occasion:

“However we have some actually nice bulletins. I believe there are some actually superb studios all over the world which might be collaborating within the present this yr. There’s some video games that I have been hoping for and wanting to indicate for numerous years which might be lastly prepared this yr to as much as showcase to of us on the recreation awards”

May or not it’s entries from dormant franchises? Or totally new video games? Or one thing by no means seen earlier than? Regardless of the case, it sounds just like the upcoming occasion will likely be price watching. The Recreation Awards 2022 will go dwell on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



