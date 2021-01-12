The future for integrating Daredevil, Jessica Jones and the others into the MCU is getting brighter

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist could be back for the MCU soon, thanks not to a character reboot but in a sequel to Netflix’s Marvel series. Kevin Feige gave his opinion on the matter during an interview for Deadline.

On the way to integrating the Marvel Netflix series into the MCU and on Disney +?

In 2015, Netflix launched its Marvel series with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher to include them all in The Defenders series. The various series have been very well received by viewers and it was a blow when they announced they would be closing almost 3 years ago. These series were linked to the MCU by some references and jokes, but they never really made it into Marvel Studios history. With the launch of Disney +, these different shows got better and Netflix had to give them up. Today, many fans are hoping for continuation and integration with the MCU, and their dream could come true. During an interview for Deadline, the President of Marvel Studios left the door open. Kevin Feige is not finally giving up on Netflix’s Marvel series.

“You’ve probably seen all of the things that were announced at Comic-Con a year and a half ago, and a few weeks ago on Disney Investor Day, that’s what we’re focusing on for now. But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say anything about anything. “

We’re not yet formalizing the defenders’ integration into the MCU, but anything is possible. History has already shown us that shows that supposedly were dead and buried are finally making a comeback on television. If it’s not a sequel to the Netflix series, some characters might make it into the MCU anyway. For example, some rumors suggest that Vincent D’Onofrio might repeat his role as Wilson Fisk in Spider-Man 3. We can be sure that there will be no shortage of projects at Marvel Studios for years to come.

