The Funko Pop! Inspector Gadget arrives at the store

After the numbers on Miles Morales and then Pikachu, it’s pop’s turn! Inspector Gadget lands in our shop to perfect your collection. There are no less than 4 characters on the program, representing our Super Inspector Gadget and Sophie, his friend.

Inspector Gadget is back as a minifigure

The animated series Inspector Gadget first aired on October 24, 1983, and has no fewer than 86 episodes split into two seasons before ending in February 1986. As a reminder, she narrates the adventures of a talented cyber police officer, gadgets, as the name suggests, the bad guys of the MAD organization, led by Dr. Gang to arrest. Too clumsy to do this, his niece Sophie and his dog Finot are there to discreetly help him.

These figures are officially licensed in their window box, measure approx. 9 cm and cost 12.49 euros in our shop.

FUNKO POP INSPECTOR GADGET CHASE ILLUSTRATION

With this pop! Inspector Gadget Chase, you can find the headmaster looking at his magnifying glass and police badge. Go Go! Gadget arrested!

FUNKO POP INSPECTOR GADGET ILLUSTRATION

In this model, the inspector points with his fingers and with his small magnifying glass to conduct his investigations. Even if we know that Sophie and Finot are not far to help him.

FUNKO POP INSPECTOR GADGET FLYING FIGURE

Why travel by car when you have a propeller in your hat? It is the preferred mode of transport for our dear Inspector Gadget.

FUNKO POP! SOPHIE / PENNY – INSPECTOR DEVICE

Without his niece Sophie (Penny in English), Inspector Gadget would not have been able to trace Dr. End Gang and its organization. On this pop! We even find the girl’s famous watch, which she uses to talk to her dog Finot in particular, who is also an accomplice.