The Funko Pop figures from the new Marvel / Disney + series are here

During the last event, the Funko Fair, the Funko brand presented new figure collections. Today we present those who wear the portrait of the Wandavision series.

Wandavision: a new Marvel series

Wandavision is a new series from Marvel Studio that aired on Disney + on January 15th. It consists of 9 episodes that are spread over a season and have a duration of 29 to 36 minutes. She tells the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are starting to suspect that their life is not as normal as it looks.

For the miniatures it is approx. 9 cm high Pop, supplied with a window box, under an official license and at a price of 12.49 euros.

1970s FUNKO POP WANDA ILLUSTRATION – WANDAVISION

The Wanda you will discover with this pop is wearing a 70s-style outfit with a pretty fruit basket in her hands.

ILLUSTRATION FUNKO POP WANDA HALLOWEEN – WANDAVISION

For Halloween, Wanda decided to play the game thoroughly with a great red costume and the famous little pumpkin-shaped bucket.

FUNKO POP VISION HALLOWEEN ILLUSTRATION – WANDAVISION

STOP! Vision won’t let you pass until he receives his Halloween candy.

1950s FUNKO POP VISION ILLUSTRATION – WALLAVISION

Go back to the 1950s and Vision in black and white is carrying his little briefcase.

1950s FUNKO POP WANDA FIGURE – WANDAVISION

And for Wanda, she has a lobster in her hand and looks like a perfect little housewife of the time.