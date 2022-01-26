The Funko Pop figure collection is available

The Funko Pop figure collection is available

Fast food chain McDonald’s is the most popular and has introduced similar characters to its Happy Meal menu over the years. Today it’s the Funko brand’s turn to launch pop collectible figures in a nod to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s: the fast food chain

Funko Pop has decided to pay homage to the little McDonald’s characters and that’s why the American toy brand has launched a new collection. A collection that will appeal to those nostalgic, because before the many Marvel characters or the books were found, the restaurant had its own heroes.

This collection is now available in our Hitek store from 12.49 euros. These are officially licensed products.

FUNKO POP NUGGET TENNIS FIGURE – MC DONALDS N°114

If you like nuggets, you’ll love this version dressed in a great tennis outfit.

FIGURE FUNKO POP NUGGET ROCKSTAR – MC DONALDS N°113

Miss Nugget has decided to get into music and we find her to be a real rock star.

FIGURE FUNKO POP NUGGET FIRE FIGHTER – MC DONALDS N°112

Fire the firefighters! Nugget decided to put on the right outfit to put out the fire.

FIGURE FUNKO POP NUGGET COW-BOY – MC DONALDS N°111

Straight from far away, the Nugget Cow Boy figure has arrived looking super relaxed.

FUNKO POP BIRD FIGURE – MC DONALDS N°110

Another character that will make you look old, Birdie, the little bird with his pigtails and aviator goggles on his head.

FIGURE FUNKO POP RONALD ROCK – MC DONALDS N°109

Ronald is the icon of McDonalds and this pop pays homage to the latter in a rock ‘n’ roll way. A must-have figure!

FUNKO POP FIGURE MAC OFFICER – MC DONALDS N°89

Officer Mac decided to keep order in his cop outfit.

FUNKO POP FIGURE MAYOR MCCHEESE – MC DONALDS N°88

Mc Cheese wants to lead the city with an iron fist against the little robbers.

FIGURE FUNKO POP HAMBURGLAR – MC DONALDS N°87

Little redhead Hamburglar is no angel with his striped outfit, mask and hat.

FUNKO POP GRIMACE FIGURE – MC DONALDS N°86

A real cuddly toy this Grimace. This character is too adorable and with his big face we want to hug him.

FIGURE FUNKO POP RONALD – MC DONALDS N°85

In this collection we find Ronald in normal version, a must-have!

FUNKO DOUBLE POP FRY GUY FIGURE – MC DONALDS

And finally, this double pop makes Man Fry Guy, the two little characters with the steps of pom-pom.