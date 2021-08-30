The French Banksy, who left the walls for nature – and does an amazing job

Guillaume Legros was a nurse with a talent for drawing. Outside the hospital, he changed his dress for a mask and ran to the subway stations, can in hand, painting scenes discussing topical issues, usually humanitarian. He quickly realized that in the urban excitement, visual and noise nuisance we were exposed to, works of art were camouflaged in such a way that they were completely ignored. A change in approach was necessary – and he did.

Using the stage name Saype, he left the dark tunnels of the cities and traveled to the countryside. In La Clusaz, France, near the Alps, he found his new great passion. On a hill, he painted a 1,600 square meter fresco with a biodegradable paint he invented. The 2015 work L’Amour would disappear two to three weeks later and all evidence of its existence would only be recorded in photographs.

Six years later, the French artist is one of the big names in new urban art, which in this case went rural. A kind of Banksy who swapped the walls for the hills and plains and earned him the Forbes award as one of the most influential young people of 2019.

The boy, who was born in Belfort, a small French town on the Swiss border, already revealed his stage name: Saype is a modification of “Say Peace” [diz paz, em inglês]. Born in the midst of scribbles in a notebook, he jumped on the walls of the small Swiss village where he grew up and where, despite his little connection to art, he started painting at the age of 13.

“As a child, I never went to a museum or an exhibition,” he recalls. “I started doing graffiti for the adrenaline.” He was also a realist, so he graduated as a nurse and made a career. What was never left behind was graffiti.

Occasionally the two areas overlapped. The nursing profession led him to “a daily confrontation with human suffering, age and illness”, he told “The Guardian”. More and more, his works portrayed ordinary people, the old, the weakest, children, the innocent. “You rarely see them in street art,” he shoots.

Urban work earned him some recognition and some exhibitions, so he felt that his career as a nurse was no longer compatible with that of an artist. He would quickly realize that he needed to make another radical change.

“I had the feeling that Urban Art had lost some of its meaning. There is so much visual pollution in cities that no one has really seen graffiti anymore. I wanted to find another way to get people’s attention, ”he says.

If his works weren’t in town, they might be in a place he knew very well, in rural France. But how?

He started by putting the pieces together and, most importantly, shaping them according to his beliefs. The humanist and ecologist Saype recognized that his art had to reflect his concerns as well as those of society.

Concerned about climate change, he chose sustainable and biodegradable materials. There weren’t any, so he created his own ink. It would not be used on the underground walls, but on the vast open spaces in nature, on hills, plains, on the grass itself.

Creates your own biodegradable ink

As drones became more common, Saype realized that this could be the public gaze, the lack of angle. “[Usar drones] offers a whole new way to see the world in a simple way, ”he explains.

For over a year, the Frenchman tested ingredients for a paint that can be used on earth and grass, defies the elements, but is completely biodegradable. It started with a cocktail of flour and water; In the end, he was satisfied with a formula that combined chalk for whites, charcoal, milk protein, and pigments.

Saype’s rural works of art are always great in black and white. Very large. After L’Amour he traveled to Switzerland to paint, high in the Alps, an apparently dozing man, pipe in mouth, relaxed in the green grass of the mountains. A plant with more than 10 thousand square meters.

“I use an old technique to make them. On the sketch I make a grid, which is then placed on the floor with small chopsticks every four meters. This means I can paint in the largest rooms, ”he says.

Don’t do it alone. An assistant will help you prepare the ink and mix the pigments. Then, with the help of a compressor, he applies the color from the lightest to the darkest tones. Since the ink is biodegradable, the work seldom lasts longer than two to three weeks.

When asked whether it makes sense to have so much work on a work that will quickly disappear, Saype has the answer. “Everything has a purpose. I first got this idea when reading Buddhist literature that says that everything is in constant evolution and that when we fixate on something static, suffering arises. We strive to work on continuous further development. “

In 2019, he dared to do something that no one else had done before. He arrived in central Paris with his compressor and took over the gardens of the Champ de Mars, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Beyond Walls’ first work in Paris

In the long lawned garden he drew arms, hands that clung to each other and formed a chain, all different. The origin of the work can be found months earlier in the photographs he took during a gala by SOS Méditerannée, a European organization founded to rescue refugees in the dangerous waters of the Mediterranean.

Saype took more than 2,000 photos of rescue workers, sailors and even refugees. It was these hands and arms that gave the stories to the human chain he created for the Beyond Walls project.

“Hands always tell a story, you have tattoos, bracelets, you have the hands of those who do manual labor and those who don’t. Each of them tells a story, but we will never know where they come from. “

The Beyond Walls project shouldn’t stay in Paris. The ambition was greater: to create the largest human chain in the world and to have it lead through more than 30 cities around the world. The race started in June 2019 in the French capital. From there he went to Andorra, Geneva, Berlin, Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, Yamoussoukro in the Ivory Coast, Turin, Istanbul and most recently in Cape Town, South Africa.

Other cities will follow, but Saype will only be present in all of them for a short time. “I see my painting as a philosophical act, comparable to my existence, which is just as ephemeral as that of everyone else. Our life is destined to become a small remnant of our journey through this world. “

Click on the gallery to see more pictures of some of Saype’s works.