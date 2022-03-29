The free trial For Call of Duty: Vanguard will run from March 30 to April 13, 2022

Activision has announced that the multiplayer section of their new Call of Duty game, Vanguard, will be free for two weeks. If you play from March 30 to April 13, you can try the new season’s maps.

This week, players can try out the new Casablanca and Gondola maps, which are both medium-sized and have a lot of buildings and passageways to explore. They are both free to play. The first is set in Morocco, and it has a busy market and a lot of vertical fights that can be both close and far away.

A large ravine and fire watchtower are on the other side of the Gondola. Players have to leap from them before the gondola catches fire and explodes. There are a lot of different ways for operators to play, from long-range games to getting up close and personal in the power plants or caves.

If you play Call of Duty: Mobile, Warzone, or Vanguard with Snoop Dogg as an operator, you can do things like run around and shoot people. The collection comes into the main games on April 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. It has 10 items. As you complete challenges and earn XP, you will be able to unlock the items that are unique to Vanguard.

People are hearing this news because Activision has decided to put off the release of their new COD for the first time in 20 years. Infinity Ward, the developer of 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, also plans to make a sequel to the game and a new battle royale game.

The publisher does plan to add more content to Warzone, but he says that the file sizes are too big for the game to be played. This is what Josh Bridge, who is in charge of Live Operations for the Call of Duty game, told live streamer TeeP. He talked about adding a map rotation option like in Apex Legends.

