The free games announced for November 2020, luck on the bar on PS4 and PS5

As every month, PlayStation reveals the identity of the free titles offered through a PlayStation Plus subscription. We were thrilled by the games of the month of October, this month of November will fill us even more with nice surprises.

3 free games including a ps4 game

This month will be a standalone event as video game lovers can take part in the launch of the PlayStation 5 in France on November 19th. Long teased, the next generation is just around the corner, the wait won’t be long. To celebrate, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get their hands on two PS4 games and one PS5 for free. These games will be available from Tuesday November 3rd to Monday November 30th: Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (the base game and its 4 DLCs).

PS5 players can enjoy the PS5 version of the Bugsnax game in addition to the Astro Playroom game offered with the console. A game available to subscribers in France from November 19 to January 4, 2021. Even if you don’t have the console in the month of its launch, you can still enjoy a second free game.

Gifts from the PlayStation Plus collection

PlayStation 5 owners can enjoy PlayStation 4 classics with the PlayStation Plus collection, available on November 19th. With your PlayStation Plus subscription you will find a catalog of flagship games at no extra cost. Therefore we find among them:

Sony Studios Games:

BloodborneDays GoneDetroit: Becoming HumanGod of WarInfamous Second SonRatchet and Clank The Last GuardianThe Last of Us Remastered Until DawnUncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third party publisher and developer games:

Batman: Arkham KnightBattlefield 1Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionCrash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyFallout 4Final Fantasy XV Royal EditionMonster Hunter: WorldMortal Kombat XPersona 5Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Games accessible to anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription. It remains to be seen whether this catalog will grow over time. What is certain is that the PlayStation Plus will continue to delight its most loyal subscribers on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 over the months.