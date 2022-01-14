The Free Game of the Week is a science fiction staple

It’s been two weeks since it landed in 2022, so the Epic Games Stores are offering us their second free game of the year. If you like strategy games you should like this game. If you’re passionate about space, you will likely be convinced.

Develop your own civilization

After being particularly generous with its users over the Christmas period, the Epic Games Store reverted to a more classic offering by offering them a single free game last week. Rebelotte this week, where you can save around twenty euros by buying Galactic Civilizations III for free, one place 4x, from 5 p.m. yesterday until next Thursday. For the uninitiated, a 4x is a strategy game in which the player controls a civilization that they must develop based on four main principles: exploration, expansion, exploration and extermination. A very nice program.

Galactic Civilizations III was released in 2015 and takes you to a galaxy far, far away and invites you to evolve your civilization through space. As with a mass effect, humanity realized that it was nowhere near the only intelligent race in the galaxy. So in the 23rd century it is yours, or one of the many other races, that you can appropriate and develop, each with their own traits and ability trees. If you stick to the concept, the lifespan can extend to dozens of hours of play for a game that doesn’t cost you anything and that you keep ad vitam eternam as long as you get it before 5pm on January 20th.

In Galactic Civilizations III, research new technologies, design ships, and colonize new worlds as you face various threats and challenges from mysterious sources. Negotiate deals and contracts, go to war, spy on your people. Enemies and offer promotions to your best citizens. ” . As you understood, in a good strategy and management game, good management of your resources and your population is vital, while your place in the universe can be achieved through both negotiation and diplomacy and war while facing up to 100 Online players.

Galactic Civilizations III has been available for free since January 13th and will be available through Thursday, January 20th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

CAUTION, THINK ABOUT DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

Our usual little reminder for the end: As every week, you may have trouble getting the game from the Epic Games Store. In this case, don’t worry: all you have to do is look at the double identification page. Proceed as follows, step by step:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click the Password & Security Tab Enable Two-Factor Authentication Choose from Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

As for the next free game from the Epic Games Store, you have to wait until January 20th at 5pm to receive it.