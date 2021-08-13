The free game of the week is a gem of space travel

As every week, we invite you to find our free game of the week, and this time the game in question should appeal to all space enthusiasts. Last week, Minit and A Plague Tale Innocence were the two must-have free games. We hope you’ve refueled before this new week!

Free game of the week

This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store is called Rebel Galaxy. It is a space combat and trading video game developed and published by Double Damage Games in 2015. A prequel, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, was released on the Epic Games Store in 2019. If you feel like playing the prequel, we recommend downloading the first Rebel Galaxy for free to get an idea of ​​what to expect.

More specifically, Rebel Galaxy is a game of frenetic combat, exploration, discovery, trade and “negotiation” with indigenous peoples who inhabit the edge of the known universe. In this fairly complete game, you will encounter pirates and explore anomalies. You’ll also make friends with aliens, salvage asteroids, mine, and spot some pretty interesting artifacts. It is up to you to choose your path – that of a benevolent renegade, a cunning merchant, or a power-hungry privateer. If you’re interested in the game, know that you can collect it for free from the Epic Games Store through this link until August 19th.

Do not forget about double identification

As usual, we remind you that there may be problems getting the game from the Epic Games Store. Don’t worry, it is simply necessary to focus on two-factor authentication. All you have to do is enable it, and here are the steps to do it:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click on the “Password & Security” tab Enable Two-Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

It should be noted that the next free games have already been announced and that they are Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee.