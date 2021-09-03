The free game of the week has an open world that you must visit

Each week the Epic Games Store offers one or more games to anyone with an Epic Games account. The weekend is synonymous with new games, the opportunity for those interested to expand their library without spending a penny. This week, the Epic Games Store offers its users only one game, a title that is still supposed to take them back to childhood.

Direction Mokumana Island

Every owner of an Epic Games Store account can pick up the game Yoku’s Island Express for free until September 9, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Behind this evocative name is a title that is all about speed. Players take on the role of Yoku, an insect attached to an adjustable ball. As the new local postman, he has to travel the island of Mokumana to deliver letters and parcels while he tans relaxed the rest of the time. Problem: The ancient deity of the island is in deep sleep.

Yokus Island Express mixes the genres of platformer, metroidvania and pinball. A fully gameplay provided title that will allow you to explore the colorful island of Mokumana. A hand-painted playground that you can roam freely during your search. In addition to your duties as a postman, you will need to remodel the post office. A long term job that requires you to go to different corners of the island to meet the different locals. Colorful characters immersed in several intrigues that will allow you to learn the secrets of the island.

But to spice up your island adventure, bosses are in your way now. Epic battles in which strategy and skill gain the upper hand. A very popular title among young and old, which seduced both with its release on the PC and on the Switch. Yokus Island Express received a total of 1,721 reviews on Steam, of which 97 were positive. An excellent game that is now available to add to your library for free.

DON’T FORGET DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As usual, we remind you that there may be problems getting the game from the Epic Games Store. Don’t worry, it is simply necessary to focus on two-factor authentication. All you have to do is activate it and here are the steps to do it

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click on the “Password & Security” tab Enable Two-Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

It should be noted that the next free game has already been announced and that it is protected.