The free action game of the day will delight party game fans

Since December 16, the Epic Games Store has been offering its subscribers a new game every day until the end of the month. Yesterday, budding magicians could enjoy Mages of Mystralia, a dungeon RPG released in 2017. Today a change of course with a co-op game with a lot of fun in overcooked style.

Extreme mover

On Tuesday, December 28th, Epic Games is focusing on fun and cooperation with Moving Out. Moving out is about getting your furniture out of the house as quickly as possible. Playable in cooperation, up to 4 players at the same time, the title, developed by the Swedish studio DevM Games and the Australian developer SMG Studio, promises good times with friends.

For this, this party game relies on its cartoon-like characters, its incredible situations and its variety of levels (30), which should keep subscribers busy at the end of December.

Moving Out will be available on PC until 5 p.m. tomorrow, before Epic Games announces the next game for December 28th.

CAUTION, THINK ABOUT DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As always, you may not be able to pick up the game from the Epic Games Store. But don’t worry, rest assured, it’s quite easy on the double identification page that needs to be addressed. In fact, here are the step-by-step instructions to follow:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click the Password & Security Tab Enable Two Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

As for the next free game from the Epic Games Store, we’ll have to wait until December 25th at 5 p.m. to find out its identity.