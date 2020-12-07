The franchise is announcing a lot of projects, to say the least

We usually waited for The King’s Man: First Mission Prequel to come out in the months leading up to December. However, the latter has been postponed due to the pandemic we are currently experiencing. Obviously, Taron Egerton won’t play a role in this prequel, but recent information suggests it will be very different in the future.

The next film is planned for the cinemas

Last August, Kingsman franchise director and creator Matthew Vaughn confirmed that he was planning a third Kingsman film to be directed by Taron Egerton. Additionally, the prequel The King’s Man: First Mission (which will reveal an “origin story” at the beginning of the 20th century) must serve as the basis for the next Kingsman. (The real Kingsman 3 if you follow well).

The Kingsman’s third installment doesn’t appear to be the only project Vaughn is currently developing, however. The current CEO of Marv (the film production company founded by Matthew Vaughn and behind the Kingsman films), Zygi Kamasa, recently announced that English filmmaker Vaughn will continue to expand the spy franchise. with plans for “seven more Kingsman films”. Seven? What do you mean seven We will explain this to you right away.

Side projects in preparation

In a recent appearance, Kamasa said, as we have previously stated, that advancing Kingsman-related projects is part of the Marv Company’s expansion plans.

In addition to the seven potential films, Kamasa confirmed for Deadline that a Kingsman TV series will definitely see the light of day in the future:

We want to develop the activity related to production. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and a few more projects in the Kingsman universe are in development.

It must be said that the Kingsman franchise grossed $ 825.2 million through just two films. This explains why Marv doesn’t want to leave his little protégé aside for the moment.

While we wait to find out more about Marv’s plans for the future Kingsman Extended Universe, we find the prequel we’ve been waiting for on February 26, 2021, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Brühl, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Djimon Hounsou. It is estimated that, although COVID-19 continues to plague the film, the film could bring the franchise over $ 1 billion in sales.