the four most significant explosions of the fourth wall

BOOM! You’ve heard ? Eh yes! It’s the sound of the fourth wall that just exploded. It is always surprising to see how a work becomes aware of itself and goes beyond the boundaries of its own universe in order to address the audience directly. Video games are no exception to this rule, and many developers have enjoyed incorporating meta-jokes or ruining a dialogue between two protagonists to clarify specific gameplay elements.

Sacrifice the fourth wall for thought

Here we don’t just focus on consciously conscious games as the list would be long. We’re also not going to dig into real-world elements to make the gameplay whimsical, such as the process of advancing the console’s internal clock in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater to easily beat the final boss.

The falls of the fourth wall in these four examples have the uniqueness of permanently changing the narrative and gameplay. Better than that: They brutally make the player think, either by questioning their relationship with the world of video games or by testing their morals.

Warning! Most of these wall blows are based on important elements of the plot. Big prey is therefore to be expected!

# 4: Stanley Parable

This indie game takes you into a unique narrative experience. Guided by the voice of a mysterious narrator, the player plays Stanley, a humble employee involved in his work habits. He has to travel to a company that has suddenly been abandoned to understand the reason for his sudden loneliness. The voice-over dictates the decisions and pathways to be made when facing the maze of offices, but the player may or may not listen to it.

That is, if he does what he wants, the narrator will not hesitate to speak to him directly to scold him. Given that every decision offered radically changes the end of the game among the 17 possible outcomes, and the narrator only wants one ending: he will not hesitate to make the player guilty or urge him to explicitly orient his gameplay. As a result, he abundantly breaks the fourth wall at the same time.

For example, if you choose to be completely at odds with all of the narrator’s decisions, the path chosen by the path will interfere with the desired ending of the narrator’s plot. Hence, he will not hesitate to restart the game by pretending nothing has happened.

Another possibility among many others if you don’t hear it: the narrator will be so upset that you don’t value the gameplay to its fair value that it will impose a completely surreal scene on you. You will actually be forced to play Minecraft or Portal while clearing the sarcastic comments of the voice over.

After all, the only way to leave the fourth wall alone while playing Stanley Parable is to hear the letter the narrator suggested. But let’s face it, it’s not the funnest route.

Here the developers invite you to think about the concept of choice in video games, which are often illusory, through fun exchanges and puzzling game phases.

# 3: Undertale

Few role-playing games are as morally confident as Undertale. The game suggests putting aside the stages of slaughtering monsters or destroying hordes of wild Pokémon for more diplomacy.

The game offers you the opportunity to negotiate with the monsters in order to end the fight without having to neutralize them.

As with Stanley Parable, the stages of the fourth wallbreak are often related to the choices made by the player. Depending on his more or less pacifist approach to gameplay, the ending changes depending on which monsters are spared or killed. Some characters, like Flowey the Flower, are fully aware that they are in a game and will point out your choices to you without judgment.

If you feel guilty and decide to go easy on a monster by reloading the game from the save menu, that’s not enough.

In fact, backups are also known to the game. So if you restart the game several times to see the different branches, some characters won’t hesitate to point out that what they are telling you seems strangely familiar to you, or that they already feel like it yourself. seen.

Worse, let’s take the example of Toriel’s death: if you kill her and ultimately choose to spare her, Flowey will know you cheated and won’t hold back in pointing it out to you, as shown in the image above.

The final battle for the “neutral” ending of the game is deeply impressive both in its aesthetics and in its ongoing explosion from the fourth wall. Flowey takes great pleasure in creating fake bugs, wiping your saved data, and deliberately crashing the game.

Again, all of these processes are created to create a disruptive atmosphere that completely contradicts the classic codes of the genre. Killing instead of negotiating will also challenge your moral certainties when you think of the family of this poor monster who was unfortunate enough to stand in your way.

# 2: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

The peculiarity of the game lies in its final plot, which not only questions the nature of the game itself, no … but that of the entire saga, as it is the third work in the Danganronpa series. The plot, inspired by the Battle Royale film, is a closed setting in a gigantic school that is cut off from any contact with the outside world.

Without really knowing why, 16 particularly stereotypical students are locked in the facility. The only way to escape this place is to kill a student without getting caught.

When murder occurs, it leads to a “class trial”. If he manages to escape the conclusions of his comrades during the trial stages, he will be free, but everyone else will die. Otherwise the others will survive, but the killer will have to die. The phases of “normal” life, investigation, and process are therefore linked as the adventure progresses.

In this least of all claustrophobic context, the series sometimes evokes the outside world by suggesting a possible apocalypse. However, it is never clear what is actually on the other side of the establishment walls. The end of this third part is therefore surprising: it turns out that all works are only illusions.

Yes, exactly that! The heroes not only learn that they are fictional, but also that they are forced to kill each other. In fact, in the future, this work is set in a hypothetical universe where the series has become so popular that it was decided to turn it into a reality show. The characters have been fans of the show from the start, so much so that they agreed to join the game in order to kill each other.

The desperation is total: the protagonists realize that there is no way out, no way to win. The latter then contact the player directly to ask him to get them out of this situation. However, if they find that the latter is the one keeping this carnage going by playing the game, they decide to abandon the exams. The heart of the game is then in a dead end. The only way to stop the game is to destroy the school. The protagonists agree and decide to sacrifice themselves to stop the game and the killing at the same time.

With this ending, Danganronpa V3 offers us a critique of the joy a viewer can have in violence and questions himself. The reflection is therefore brought to its climax by placing both the place of violence in fiction and the place of fiction be challenged in our lives.

# 1: Doki Doki Literature Club

The Doki Doki Litterature Club is one of the most cited examples of gamers. And for good reason: The adorable otom game promised is not one. As a result, it has traumatized many players with its surprisingly unhealthy plot, dark animations, and plot changes that are bloodier than the others. What a surprise to the unfortunate player who just wanted to offer a moment of sweetness.

As a reminder, the action takes place in a high school literature club straight from a perfectly classic piece of life anime. A stroke of luck for the main character: the latter is surrounded by four girls, each cuter than the other, and he has to seduce the chosen one of his heart among three suitors.

However, happiness quickly turns into a nightmare as more and more bizarre things happen. Despite all the odds, it turns out that Monika, the only girl in the game who can’t be charmed, is responsible for all of this. Crazy about the impossible love she feels for the player and the injustice she suffers towards other competitors, she will drive her towards certain death.

Instead of turning her into a serial killer, the game’s developers give her a unique ability: being aware of being in a game and being scripted restricted by the gameplay. So she just decides to mess him up.

Then there is corrupt, illegible, or terribly unhealthy dialogue. Sometimes the promised rendezvous phases are simply canceled. Character sprites are changed to make them bulky and scary. Monika doesn’t limit herself to just that and ends the game in an untimely way. It also occasionally appears in chats with other characters and leaves strange notes in the game files …

Eventually, she goes so far as to urge her rivals to commit suicide and clear the entire game world in order to take possession of the player’s screen. This allows her to speak directly to the person she fell in love with for long minutes through the screen.

The staging methods are terribly effective. Breaking the traditional codes of the otom game and blasting the fourth wall through false mistakes make it all the more terrifying. The whole thing is even more noticeable as the player is not afraid of the characters, but of the game itself.

And you ? Which game that broke the fourth wall made your mark in particular? Let us know in the comments.