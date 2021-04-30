The former Sex Pistols singer left music to take care of the woman with Alzheimer’s disease

Angry, hateful, naughty, hateful, dirty, rude. Adjectives stuck to John Lydon for the past four decades resulted in a multi-volume book being written. Johnny Rotten, as he is called, is far from being sociable.

Constantly on the news for reasons not recommended, he raised his voice again last Sunday April 25th to speak out against the miniseries about the Sex Pistols produced by Danny Boyle and its story from is inspired by the memories of guitarist Steve Jones.

“I think it’s the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure. They hired an actor to play me, but what are you going to play? It will certainly not be my personality. I can only go to court, ”shot the former Sex Pistols singer. “If you think you can, get over me. Will not happen. Not without a huge fight. “

At 65 he retained the good spirit of the rebellious punk rocker: his colored and spiky hair, his many earrings and above all his indescribable character. The Sex Pistols are already here: they left the controversial band that shocked the world in 1978 after a disagreement with the agent and colleagues.

Forty years after parting, Rotten (lazy), who gained the nickname due to poor dental hygiene, remains in front of Public Image Ltd. active, but his uninterrupted career has finally reached an insurmountable obstacle.

A punk’s love

In 1978, Rotten said goodbye to the Sex Pistols with an iconic phrase: “Have you ever felt like you were being cheated on?” It would be the last as a member of the band. A year later he will have married Nora Forster – he will because the union has never been officially confirmed.

With or without paper to back this up, the truth is Forster and Lydon have been together ever since. Nora was fourteen years older than her partner and showed signs of Alzheimer’s about a decade ago, particularly after the death of her daughter Ari Up, who had breast cancer.

Nora and Lydon (left) in the days of the Sex Pistols

“A mother who loses a daughter is a tragedy. It is a joyful part of your life that is being stolen from you. You run the risk of losing yourself in pitying yourself or possibly in the details. I think that’s where Nora’s problems started, ”Lydon reveals.

At 78, Forster is completely dependent on his partner. And Lydon did what he had never done in four decades of his career: he got punk and music in the closet and devoted himself to family life. Today, he admits, he is a “full-time carer”.

“She doesn’t remember faces and situations, but the personality is there and she remains the person I have loved for 40 years. That won’t change. “

Although Lydon is still recognized, everything involves tasks that are almost impossible for the woman whose “memory is a permanent mystery”. Lydon cooks, cleans, bathes and dresses Nora. “She’s not completely incapable yet, but experts have assured me that this will happen. Until then it will be like that. “

Without 24-hour care, tragedy could happen. “She’s set the house on fire twice, once in England and once here [na Califórnia]. It can’t happen again, ”he recalls. “And sometimes I pour tea on my head because I’ve forgotten how to hold a mug properly.”

Even in the most difficult moments, Lydon assures that there is hope. He admits that he sometimes explodes with impatience. “But then I look at her and wink at myself. Moments like these are brilliant and rewarding because something clicked on her and teased me like she always did when I went over my head. “

Hospitalization in a home is out of the question, let alone taking medication. “It would be easier for me, but not for her. And that’s what I’m worried about most. “

One father for everyone

Nora and John were never parents, but she was already the mother of a teenage boy, Ariane Forster, when they both got married. Rotten eventually became his stepfather and the influence was felt.

She was renamed Ari Up and became the singer in the post-punk band The Slits. The concerned artist was a concern of Forster and Lydon, who feared Aris’s two children would not be properly monitored.

Lydon and his adopted daughter Ari Up

“She raised them in Kingston, Jamaica, and they did what they wanted. They couldn’t read, write, or speak in full sentences, ”said Lydon of the two teenagers. “One day Ari told us that she couldn’t take care of her and I suggested that they come to us and live with us because I didn’t want them to be left. They made our lives hell, but I loved having kids. “

Pablo and Pedro moved into Rotten’s house in the early 2000s – and got a headache. “They were teenagers, challengers, they wanted to explain their manhood. It was a chaotic but friendly time. “

It wasn’t the punk rocker’s only good deed. In 2010 a new tragedy ensues with the death of Ari, a victim of breast cancer. She had been a mother again and it was up to Lydon and Forster to adopt the child.

Today Wilton is 25 years old and Rotten feels like a proud adoptive father, though he continues with a special avenue for the controversial tirades: “Go to his, the University of the Sexless, or whatever they call him these days. It’s all too confusing. But he lives his life differently and that’s good for me. It shows that you have character and personality. “