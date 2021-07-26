The Fnac photo marathons are back (with irresistible prizes)

The Fnac Photo Marathons are back (with incredible prizes)

Registrations are now open and the theme of this edition of the competition is planet earth and the urgency to preserve it.

You can show your talent for photography.

The FNAC competition for all photo lovers is back. In this issue it is also being extended to all those who love to discover and photograph the wonders of our planet. The theme of the Fnac Photo Marathons 2021 is “Shooting for a More Sustainable Planet” and registration is now possible (closed on August 31).

The competition takes place in different parts of the country: Madeira (Fnac Madeira); in the Alentejo (Fnac Évora); in the center (Fnac Leiria, Aveiro, Coimbra and Viseu); in the north (FNAC Norteshopping, Marshopping, Sta.Catarina, Gaia, Braga and Guimarães); in the south (FNAC Faro) and in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region (FNAC Colombo, Alfragide, Chiado, Vasco da Gama, Cascais, Oeiras and Almada).

The competitions in the different regions will take place on September 4th in Madeira, September 11th in Alentejo and the center, September 18th in the north and south and September 25th in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo. At the end of the test, candidates must submit a selection of five photos that correspond to the five subtopics of the marathon.

Photographers must register in stores in their area, with a limit of 20 people per Fnac. The registration costs 35 €, upon presentation of the brand card the amount is reduced to 30 €. For each participant, a donation of € 1 of this registration price will be transferred to Loving The Planet, an NGO connected with the environment.

The photos are judged by three judges: two Fnac representatives and a photojournalist from each region, who take into account the technical quality, creativity and consistency of each photo submitted. The winners will be announced in October, where there will be a first place and two honorable mentions.

Technical materials are awarded as prizes. First come will receive a Canon camera and lifetime Fnac card. Second place – or first honorable mention – takes home a Lowepro backpack specially designed for all photo lovers to take their belongings with them. The second honorable mention goes to a Joby tripod.

All information about the competition can be found on the initiative’s website.