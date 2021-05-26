The Flexible High Temperature Hoses Market grow on an unabated note in the next decade

Flexible high temperature hoses are a class of the industrial hoses which can withstand high amount of pressure under high temperature conditions. Flexible high temperature hoses are not affected by wear & tear cases such as bursting, cracking, crushing etc. Flexible high temperature hoses are highly ductile, vibration & flame resistant and is used as a medium of transfer of liquids & gases, for example, discharge of exhaust gases from automobile and industrial plants.

The flexible high temperature hoses has varied industrial applications and exists in different morphologies based on required operating criteria, for example, weight, resistivity to air/ moisture/ chemicals, flexibility, and operating temperature range among others.

Flexible High Temperature Hoses Market Dynamics

Apart from the flexible high temperature hoses types, electrically heated hoses are also finding acceptance in industries such as Oil & Gas and Explosives & Chemicals. The polymeric hose type segment, particularly thermoplastics is poised to grow higher than other segments due to its superior performance & durability. The value chain consists of raw material suppliers, OEMs, regional distributors, suppliers and the end industry user. Heating, Ventilation, & Air-Conditioning (HVAC), Automotive, Oil & Gas industry are the largest application sub-segments.

Due to the increase in the application of flexible high temperature hoses in food processing industry, it is becoming an emerging segment for the flexible high temperature hoses market. The industry is dependent on supply side drivers such as raw material price, macroeconomic factors such taxes on goods produced, import-export duties and demand side drivers such as consumption rate.

Flexible High Temperature Hoses Market Segmentation

The global flexible high temperature hoses market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region.

The flexible high temperature hoses can be classified on basis of material type as: Metallic Hoses, Rubber Hoses, Polymeric Hoses, Insulated Hoses, and Fabric Hoses.

On the basis of application, the global flexible high temperature hoses market is segmented into: Automotive, Food Processing, Hotels & Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Defence, General Engineering, Furnace & Foundry, Power Generation, and Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC).

The global automotive windshield market is segmented on the basis of region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific exc. Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Flexible High Temperature Hoses Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global flexible high temperature hoses market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The major manufacturers of flexible high temperature hoses are based in North America & European regions, whereas the Asian region has the major raw materials hub especially from China & India.

Though China doesn’t boast of large scale OEMs, yet it has a considerable market size consisting of mid-sized manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. Currently, the American & European regions are witnessing a slow rate of production as well exports, on the other hand the Asian markets are having higher growth rates for the same. The market is expected to grow on a stable note as per existing demand pattern from end industries within a single digit growth rate.

Flexible High Temperature Hoses Market: Key Market Players

The major players identified for the global flexible high temperature hoses market include

Masterduct Inc.,

Novaflex Inc.,

Flexicraft Industries,

Dunham Rubber & Belting Corporation,

Flexaust Inc.,

Masterflex Technical Hoses Limited,

Parker Hannifin Corp.,

Neptech Inc.,

