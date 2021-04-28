The Flect Ct Imaging Market To Be On A Linear Growth Spree

Photo of atulpmr atulpmrApril 28, 2021
1
The Flect Ct Imaging Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape. 

The three-dimensional fluorescence bio imager called Fluorescence Emission Computed Tomography (FLECT) is used for the detection of a novel recombinant fluoroprobe that is safe, easily prepared on a large scale and stably stored prior to scan. It is a small animal imaging platform that combines fluorescence emission computed tomography (FLECT) and an inline X-ray CT into a single instrument that gives molecular imaging capability with anatomical reference. The FLECT/CT offers industry-first, complete angle tomography data acquisition, which is superior in accuracy and sensitivity compared to the raster scanning approaches used by other optical imaging instruments claiming fluorescence tomography capabilities.

The FLECT/CT has been used in a wide variety of preclinical research applications, including cancer, theranostics, probe development, drug delivery, cardiovascular research, and neuroscience. With an industry-first, rotating gantry design for complete angle fluorescence tomography data acquisition, FLECT/CT enables radioisotope-free, molecular imaging in deep tissue. In the past few decades, we have witnessed significant improvements in imaging technology in preclinical and clinical translational research and its applications. Optical imaging, particular fluorescence imaging, is widely used in histologic examination of cells, and has gained clinical interest.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32313

Advanced preclinical imaging capabilities provide huge benefits such as better results; detailed visualization of anatomical structures; better clinical decisions; reduced risk of errors. Demand for preclinical imaging services is poised to benefit from the growing global burden of disease which is directly linked to increasing life expectancy as rapid drug development is a must for long life. Essential in the management of medical conditions and diseases virtually, there is growing interest in R&D of newer and more powerful imaging technologies. Surge in adoption of sophisticated diagnostic technologies coupled with increased early diagnosis have expected to accelerate preclinical imaging market. In addition, Companies adopting product innovations to increase their market share. Also rapidly growing geriatric population and the rise in associated diseases, rising healthcare, expenditure technological innovations drive the global FLECT/CT Imaging Market. 

In 2021, 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 cancer deaths are estimated to occur in the United States. It is further projected that the total incidence rate of worldwide cancer will increase by 62% from 2018-2040. This leads to increase in demand of preclinical animal studies to effectively monitor and quantitate the therapeutic responses and use this in the drug development program. Small animal optical imaging provides oncology researchers with the ability to perform non-invasive longitudinal monitoring of disease progression, detection of metastasis and micro metastasis, and to accurately quantify tumour burden in a wide variety of animal models. This can be used to effectively monitor and quantitate responses to therapeutics and develop translational biomarkers that can be used throughout drug development program. The sensitivity, versatility and non-invasive nature of combined luminescent and fluorescent imaging also provides additional capabilities such as longitudinal studies of cell trafficking, gene expression responses in living animals and a multitude of additional non-oncology uses including infectious disease, inflammation, cardiovascular disease, immunology, transplantation biology, and drug metabolism. This shows that the demand for FLECT/CT Imaging will surge in the upcoming years. 

Request for Table of Content@  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32313

When computed tomography (CT) became available in the 1970s, it helped us to undergo diagnosis with  extraordinary speed and accuracy. But it also affected the way with which we practice and teach medicine, shifting our attention from the bedside to the laboratory and giving rise to a virus “the irrepressible need to rely on refined medical gadgetry for diagnosis” that has slowly pervaded our profession. Lack of knowledge of the technological developments to the healthcare professionals as well as patients hinder the growth of this imaging technology market. 

Stringent regulatory restrictions on the animals used in preclinical studies is expected to restrain growth of FLECT/CT Imaging market. The ultimate goals of preclinical studies are to accurately model, in animals, the desired biological effect of a drug in order to predict treatment outcome in patients (efficacy), and to identify and characterize all toxicities associated with a drug in order to predict adverse events in people (safety) for informed risk assessment. But these regulations leads to limitations to opportunities for drug preclinical studies leading to less chances of drug development. Also the high cost can especially be a cause for concern in emerging markets.

Based on the dimensional shape: 

  • 2D- Fluorescence reflectance
  • 3D- Complete angle fluorescence tomography

Based on imaging modality:

  • Optical Imaging (complete angle tomography, 2D reflectance)
  • MicroCT Imaging (complete angle tomography, 2D radiograph)

Based on the distribution channel, the FLECT/CT Imaging Market has been segmented as:

  • Hospitals
  • Research institutes
  • Research laboratories
  • Pharmaceutical companies

Based on the region, the FLECT/CT Imaging Market has been segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Access Full Report@  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32313

Key players are Trifoil imaging, Bioscan Inc. actively involved in providing this technology for various purposes. As this is a newly developed imaging device, there are not much manufacturers of the device. 

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry

About us:       

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Photo of atulpmr atulpmrApril 28, 2021
1
Photo of atulpmr

atulpmr

Back to top button