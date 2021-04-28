The Flect Ct Imaging Market To Be On A Linear Growth Spree

The Flect Ct Imaging Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

The three-dimensional fluorescence bio imager called Fluorescence Emission Computed Tomography (FLECT) is used for the detection of a novel recombinant fluoroprobe that is safe, easily prepared on a large scale and stably stored prior to scan. It is a small animal imaging platform that combines fluorescence emission computed tomography (FLECT) and an inline X-ray CT into a single instrument that gives molecular imaging capability with anatomical reference. The FLECT/CT offers industry-first, complete angle tomography data acquisition, which is superior in accuracy and sensitivity compared to the raster scanning approaches used by other optical imaging instruments claiming fluorescence tomography capabilities.

The FLECT/CT has been used in a wide variety of preclinical research applications, including cancer, theranostics, probe development, drug delivery, cardiovascular research, and neuroscience. With an industry-first, rotating gantry design for complete angle fluorescence tomography data acquisition, FLECT/CT enables radioisotope-free, molecular imaging in deep tissue. In the past few decades, we have witnessed significant improvements in imaging technology in preclinical and clinical translational research and its applications. Optical imaging, particular fluorescence imaging, is widely used in histologic examination of cells, and has gained clinical interest.

