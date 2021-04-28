The Flect Ct Imaging Market To Be On A Linear Growth Spree
The three-dimensional fluorescence bio imager called Fluorescence Emission Computed Tomography (FLECT) is used for the detection of a novel recombinant fluoroprobe that is safe, easily prepared on a large scale and stably stored prior to scan. It is a small animal imaging platform that combines fluorescence emission computed tomography (FLECT) and an inline X-ray CT into a single instrument that gives molecular imaging capability with anatomical reference. The FLECT/CT offers industry-first, complete angle tomography data acquisition, which is superior in accuracy and sensitivity compared to the raster scanning approaches used by other optical imaging instruments claiming fluorescence tomography capabilities.
The FLECT/CT has been used in a wide variety of preclinical research applications, including cancer, theranostics, probe development, drug delivery, cardiovascular research, and neuroscience. With an industry-first, rotating gantry design for complete angle fluorescence tomography data acquisition, FLECT/CT enables radioisotope-free, molecular imaging in deep tissue. In the past few decades, we have witnessed significant improvements in imaging technology in preclinical and clinical translational research and its applications. Optical imaging, particular fluorescence imaging, is widely used in histologic examination of cells, and has gained clinical interest.
Stringent regulatory restrictions on the animals used in preclinical studies is expected to restrain growth of FLECT/CT Imaging market. The ultimate goals of preclinical studies are to accurately model, in animals, the desired biological effect of a drug in order to predict treatment outcome in patients (efficacy), and to identify and characterize all toxicities associated with a drug in order to predict adverse events in people (safety) for informed risk assessment. But these regulations leads to limitations to opportunities for drug preclinical studies leading to less chances of drug development. Also the high cost can especially be a cause for concern in emerging markets.
- 2D- Fluorescence reflectance
- 3D- Complete angle fluorescence tomography
Based on imaging modality:
- Optical Imaging (complete angle tomography, 2D reflectance)
- MicroCT Imaging (complete angle tomography, 2D radiograph)
Based on the distribution channel, the FLECT/CT Imaging Market has been segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Research institutes
- Research laboratories
- Pharmaceutical companies
Based on the region, the FLECT/CT Imaging Market has been segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
