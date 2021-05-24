the five best episodes of Joueur du Grenier

For many people, the Joueur du Grenier is the best French YouTube channel. Le Joueur du Grenier was designed by Frédéric Molas and Sébastien Rassiat and will celebrate its 12th anniversary next September. While we look forward to their next video released, let’s get back to the channel’s top five videos with you. A tribute to these two videographers whom we particularly appreciate.

Takeshi’s challenge (part 1 and 2)

In September 2014, a video entitled Takeshi’s Challenge No. 1 – FAMICOM was published on the Joueur du Grenier channel, followed a month later by a second part. Since the adventure began, the two friends have enjoyed automatically copying the worst video games ever released. By testing the game Takeshi’s Challenge, created by Japanese director, actor and comedian Takeshi Kitano, you got your hands on the “most frustrating game” in video game history.

Fred and Seb are not satisfied with posting a particularly funny video. You paid special attention to the staging and were heavily inspired by the manga culture. Above all, the staging is an essential part of the humor over and above the aesthetic aspect, as the two creators enjoy the animated clichés. Both videos are full of references and fans will be happy to find a reference to Jojo’s bizarre adventure here, a reference to Dragon Ball Z and Nicky Larson there.

Role play 3

The third and final episode of the RPG series, the RPG 3 video, was released in 2015 and marks a real turning point in the evolution of the YouTube channel. The Joueurs du Grenier had significantly improved their staging a few years earlier, shooting scenes outdoors, particularly in the RPG 2 video. But this third L’Enfant de Jurons adventure seems a lot more professional, with a real reflection on it and the use of a drone.

Additionally, the video shines with its cast (Bob Lennon, of course, but Mathieu Sommet and Links The Sun too, a point that will become the capital for the chain’s biggest videos (Harry Potter and the 11-year-old video)). On the humor side, it’s again very well-written (“Let me use my magic”), and the references to the classics (The Lord of the Rings, The Older Scrolls V: Skyrim, Conan, etc.) are very well presented.

Harry Potter

A true classic of the Joueur du Grenier canal, the Harry Potter video confirmed Fred and Seb’s true creative ambitions to early fans. Since the literary and cinematic Harry Potter sagas are cult works, flagships of pop culture of the 21st century, the two videographers made a video of extraordinary dimensions that enabled the discovery of the Château de Fougères in the RPG video. 3.

The video, which brilliantly shakes the nostalgic fiber of the people who discovered the saga in the cinema (especially with the music of the legendary John Williams), is also among the funniest of the chain. Nintendor gets points for absurd reasons (“like that girl over there, because she’s really good and I do what I want, 10,000,000,000 points”), flashbacks with Georges Tusséki (it’s of Greek origin). The video combines cult scenes. Without forgetting the guests, play with the self-mockery of Cyprien and Bruce Benamran from the e-think channel.

Grandpa Attic – GTA San Andreas

As a result of the Tests du Grenier, the Papy Grenier episodes are among the chain’s most popular. And in more ways than one, the San Andreas episode is the most successful of them all, but still exemplary. This episode has fun with the codes of one of the saga’s most popular games and is filled with valves that are already iconic. We remember, of course, the places where Seb plays a cop who is visibly blind to the crimes committed in his city.

11 year old video

The 11-year-old’s highly anticipated video was released in two parts at the end of 2020. With a total duration of 1h20, this video is a real consecration for Fred and Seb, who are releasing the most ambitious episode of their careers. To celebrate their eleventh birthday in style, the two videographers released an episode of Attic Player with a performance of 1000: a cross between RPG, Harry Potter and Super Heroes episodes.

The Joueurs du Grenier are always more efficient at directing and writing, drawing on well-known personalities from their world (David Goodenough, Jean-Michel Bruitage, etc.) as well as newbies. The selection of guests is also brilliant: In addition to the regulars (Bob Lennon, Antoine Daniel), the two friends invited Alexandre Gillet, the French voice of Frodo in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the gigantic Richard Darbois (Le Genie in Aladdin, Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, Batman in the animated series of the 90s), in the role of Frangipanus … part of Tartar.