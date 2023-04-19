The Five Best Documentaries About Addiction

Addiction is a cruel beast that is affecting more and more people each year. We’re in the middle of a opioid crisis in many parts of the world and the number of people entering drug rehab to get the help they need is astronomical.

Help can come in all sorts of forms though, and more and more people are out there discussing their experiences with addiction to inspire other.

There are some fantastic documentaries out there that are well worth watching, particularly if you are either struggling or want to know more about the world of addiction. Here are five of the very best…

The Anonymous People

The Anonymous People is a documentary that sheds light on the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery. The film features interviews with people in recovery who share their stories and experiences. It also examines the challenges and barriers that individuals face when seeking treatment for addiction.

What the documentary does brilliantly is that it encourages viewers to rethink their attitudes towards addiction and recovery. It also provides hope for those who are struggling with addiction and highlights the importance of support and community.

This doc follows three women who are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic in the United States. The film features the work of a judge, a volunteer, and a paramedic who are working tirelessly to combat the devastating effects of heroin addiction in their community.

It’s a raw and intimate look into the lives of those affected by addiction and highlights the importance of compassion and empathy in addressing this issue.

The Business of Recovery

A documentary that explores the addiction treatment industry in the United States, The Business of Recovery investigates the motivations and practices of the addiction treatment industry and examines the effectiveness of various treatment approaches.

The documentary offers a critical look at the addiction treatment industry and highlights the need for evidence-based and patient-centered approaches to addiction treatment.

The Hunting Ground

With a slightly different focus, The Hunting Ground explores sexual assault on college campuses in the United States, examining the culture around it and the impact it has on survivors.

Highlighting the link between trauma and addiction, it provides insight into the unique challenges that survivors of sexual assault face in recovery. It also offers hope and inspiration for survivors and advocates for change in the way institutions address sexual assault.

Dying in Vein

‘Dying in Vein’ is a documentary that explores the opioid epidemic in the United States. The film features the stories of individuals and families affected by opioid addiction and examines the underlying causes of the epidemic.

It offers a sobering look at the devastating effects of addiction and highlights the need for comprehensive and compassionate approaches to addressing this issue.