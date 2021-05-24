The first trailer of the new heroes of the MCU is here

We’ve been waiting impatiently for it, it’s finally available here! Marvel Studios just released the very first trailer for their next big MCU Phase 4 film, The Eternals. The film has been pretty low-key so far in the media space, and it looks like everything will accelerate from now on.

The Eternals: A Tantalizing Trailer

Indeed, if there is one point where we cannot attack Marvel Studios, it is trailer management. These always know how to hit the bull’s eye and let us know a little more about the most anticipated MCU movie of the moment, which is The Eternals. Film directed by the talented Chloé Zhao, notably Oscar winner for Nomadland. So far we have only got a few glimpses of the film, such as leaks from shop goods.

What interests us today is of course the fresh trailer. It starts with the cult song The End of the World by Skeeter Davis when an isolated tribe of fishermen emerges while an alien ship appears out of nowhere before them containing what interests us: The Eternals. What follows is a series of plans that describe how the Eternals did everything to “evolve the human species without interfering.” By the way, let’s enjoy the show below.

If you want to see the VOSTFR version, please do so here

The Eternals film will be the third film in Phase 4 of the MCU, right after Black Widow (July 7, 2021) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 1). The film tells how the Eternals – an ancient race genetically manipulated by another extraterrestrial race of humanity – have lived hidden on Earth for thousands of years. The film is set shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame (confirmation of the dialogue scene from the film about the disappearance of two iconic characters), an unforeseen tragedy that will force her to come out of the shadows.

However, not everyone will have access to the film. Recently, the director’s old words have resurfaced, which makes her an outcast from her homeland: China. In a 2013 interview, she said China is “a place where lies are everywhere”. This was obviously not to the government’s taste, which made it a “traitor”. If Marvel and Disney don’t renew tickets (which they most likely will), there’s a good chance the film simply won’t air in China.