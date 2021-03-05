The first trailer is here and it’s explosive

In early 2021, Netflix subscribers were able to discover the first part of Lupine, the series of events starring Omar Sy. At the end of January, the release date of part 2 of the series was announced, only a first trailer was missing. A pendant that finally points to the tip of the nose to discover it just below.

Part 2 that makes you want to

After a hit on Netflix earlier this year, George Kay’s Lupine series is set to return this summer with a new series of episodes. A second expected part that has not stopped speculating since its confirmation. To keep the fans waiting, Netflix is ​​releasing a first trailer for Part 2 here. Sequences full of action that only announce good things. It remains to be seen whether Diop, played by Omar Sy, will manage to get rid of his pursuers.

A second part full of promise in which fans of the series will find Assane haunted by Pellegrini and his gang. After destroying his own family, he will continue on the path of vengeance for his father, who died 25 years earlier after being charged with a crime he did not commit. Assane will therefore decide on a new plan to bring down his archenemy. This second part has to be released this summer, to the delight of fans of the series.