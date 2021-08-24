the first trailer is here and it’s awesome

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit our theaters on December 15th. The next Spider-Man adventures are particularly anticipated as they are designed to bring together the three Spider-Man, each embodied by Andrew Gardield, Tobby McGuire and Tom Holland. A fascinating scenario that is revealed a little more by a first trailer, which can be discovered below.

A promising first trailer

Sony used this August 24th to finally unveil the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. A third installment for a third trilogy that will allow us to find out what will become of Peter Parker. Touched by the disappearance of Tony Stark, his mentor, Parker now has a target on his back that is to blame for Mysterio’s plans. A first trailer that will allow us to discover a new storyline in which Spider-Man will have to restore his image. With the help of Doctor Strange he will fight “new” enemies.

An expected film

Despite a complicated 2020 for the film industry, Marvel Studios is working hard with no fewer than four films this year. Black Widow, Shang-Chi, The Eternals and especially Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter, still planned for December 15th, has to offer us to uncover the latest mishaps of Peter Parker. As you know, Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, didn’t fail to publicly reveal Spider-Man’s identity at the end of the film.

Directed by Jon Watts, who is behind the previous two opus, Spider-Man: No Way Home benefits from a 5-star cast. And for good reason we find Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Bentalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Many of the surprises in this opus have already been revealed. Although the actors deny their side, the evidence continues to mount.

But whoever says hero necessarily means villain. And since the Spider-Man of the three trilogies is reunited, their respective enemies are also in play. So Spider-Man: No Way Home has to allow us to find the faces of Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina or that of Jamie Foxx in Electro. To keep us waiting, Sony Pictures in particular allowed us to discover the title of the film through a humorous video in which Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon talk about Holland’s annoying mania for spoiling all production secrets, such as the title of the previous one Section.

Did you like this first trailer? Please let us know through the poll and comments section below.