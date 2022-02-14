The first trailer for the Lord of the Rings series has been released

The epic fantasy tale launches in September, more than 20 years after the trilogy hit theaters.

The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings series was released in the early hours of February 14th during the Super Bowl event in the United States. The original production on the Amazon Prime Video platform will premiere on September 2nd.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set over 3,400 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. In the mythology of the writer JRR Tolkien, this is known as the second age, that of Númenor.

The rise of Sauron and the formation of the last alliance between Elves and Men to fight evil took place at the end of this age, so this could be the main theme of the tale.

