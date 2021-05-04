The first test event with an audience in Lisbon will take place on Sunday – and is for a thousand people

There were two in Braga. The third will be in Coimbra. The capital follows.

It will be the fourth test event.

After the two shows in Braga with performances by Fernando Rocha and Pedro Abrunhosa, further pilot tests in Portugal are on the way.

After it became known that bands such as Anaquim, The Twist Connection, Birds Are Indie and the Portuguese Pedro will perform in Coimbra, in Praça da Canção on Saturday, May 8th, a new test event is already on the way – and will it will also be the first in Lisbon.

The comedy show is scheduled for Sunday May 9th at Campo Pequeno. Comedians Nilton, Aldo Lima, Jel (here in the Tio Jel version), Joana Gama and Mangope will take the stage at an event for a thousand people, which is below the capacity of the room.

The audience must wear a mask throughout the show. The spectators must be between 18 and 65 years old, must not belong to any of the risk groups determined by the General Directorate of Health (DGS), must not have been infected with Covid-19 in the last 30 days and must take a test antigen test on the day of the event ( which of course must lead to a negative result).

The initiative remains a cautious return to cultural shows, but it is also a way of pushing reopening in a sector particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The event is organized by Everything is New. Tickets are available online, cost € 2 and already include the quick test.