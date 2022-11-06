THE FIRST SLAM DUNK movie trailer PV, theme song music, cast revealed

5 voice actors have lastly been chosen for THE FIRST SLAM DUNK. Pic credit score: THE FIRST SLAM DUNK movie companions

It’s an thrilling time for Slam Dunk followers as a brand new THE FIRST SLAM DUNK PV Trailer, forged reveals, and the opening/ending themes songs had been revealed! As well as, a particular program on the Toei Animation YouTube channel has additionally been launched.

This system is a bit over an hour lengthy and is filled with data. THE FIRST SLAM DUNK is scheduled to premiere in Japan on December 3, 2022.

Sadly, there’s no phrase but on when followers can count on to see it abroad. However with lower than a month to go for Japan.

It shouldn’t be lengthy earlier than we hear if the movie will go straight to streaming or be accessible in theaters worldwide.

What can we learn about THE FIRST SLAM DUNK to date?

With three tweets by @movie_slamdunk, a brand new PV Trailer, and a particular program on YouTube. We have now a ton of latest data to work with whereas we await the film.

Subaru Kimura is Hanamichi Sakuragi

Shugo Nakamura is Ryota Miyagi

Jun Kasama is Hisashi Mitsui

Shin’ichiro Kamio is Kaede Rukawa

Kenta Miyake is Takenori Akagi

The opening theme tune is The Birthday by Satoshi Takebe, and the ending tune is 10-FEET “Zero Feeling” by TAKUMA (10-FEET). You may watch the brand new PV trailer on Twitter and Youtube.

I can’t suggest it sufficient, as far-away pictures tackle a stunningly lifelike look. Even when you aren’t a basketball fan, don’t miss out on seeing THE FIRST SLAM DUNK.

Who’re they?

They are saying you need to all the time begin robust, and Subaru Kimura is an ideal instance. Not solely has he been in quite a few anime, animations, OVAs, live-action collection, and live-action motion pictures.

However a number of of them will sound acquainted to sports activities followers. Papa Mbaye Siki of Kuroko’s Basketball in 2012.

Satori Tendo of Haikyu!! Karasuno Excessive College vs. Shiratorizawa Academy in 2016. Yusuke Okuma of two.43: Seiin Excessive College Boys Volleyball Staff in 2021.

J. J. Dorgias of The Prince of Tennis 2: U-17 World Cup in 2022, and far more! Shugo Nakamura has solely been in a single sports activities anime.

Gin Gagamaru of Blue Lock in 2022. However he’s been in a number of anime and video video games, and his first function was a Knight in Magi: Journey of Sinbad in 2016.

He’ll even be enjoying Chatannakiri in Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamatu ~ Setsugetsuka~ film in 2022. Kenta Miyake is a legend in voice appearing.

Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, All Would possibly in My Hero Academia, Muhammad Avdol in JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stardust Crusaders, and means too many to checklist right here. Jun Kasama was in Demon Slayer the Film: Mugen Prepare, Gantz: 0, Misplaced Judgement, and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles.

Shin’ichiro Kamio is understood for being Sonju in The Promised Neverland, Participant Voice in Daemon X Machina, and Rio Mason Busujima in Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima.