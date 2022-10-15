THE FIRST SLAM DUNK movie poster revealed ahead of December 2022 release date [Trailer]

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK film poster teaser. Pic credit score: @movie_slamdunk/Twitter

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK film launch date in Japan is on December 3, 2022.

On October 15, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime movie adaptation of Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk basketball, sports activities manga unveiled the film poster for THE FIRST SLAM DUNK, which is able to seem displayed in theaters nationwide in Japan beginning as we speak.

You’ll be able to see the film poster right here:

Full-sized THE FIRST SLAM DUNK film poster. Pic credit score: @movie_slamdunk/Twitter

On November 8, 2022, a particular situation of Weekly Shonen Soar will probably be renamed Slam Dunk Soar and comprise 24 chosen chapters from the unique Slam Dunk manga.

On December 15, 2022, a particular guide titled THE FIRST SLAM DUNK RE:Supply containing uncommon illustrations by Takehiko Inoue that had been drawn in the course of the manufacturing of the Slam Dunk manga and an interview with its creator will probably be launched. This can be a must-have for die-hard Slam Dunk followers!

You’ll be able to watch a trailer for the upcoming movie THE FIRST SLAM DUNK on Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel right here:

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK trailer.

The trailer previews the upcoming movie’s 3DCG animation which appears surprisingly clean.

Who’re the manufacturing workforce members?

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK manufacturing workforce members embrace:

Director and scriptwriter – Takehiko Inoue

Animation – Toei

Character Designer/Animation Director – Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress)

Technical Administrators – Katsuhiko Kitada (Assault on Titan episodes, Main: Yuojou no Profitable Shot), Naoki Miyahara (Digimon Journey: Popin Q), Toshio Oohashi (LayereD Shops 0), and Yuu Kamatani (Searching for Magical DoReMi, Orecure Tremendous Stars!)

CGI Director – Daiki Nakazawa

CD Producer – Yuuta Ogura

Artwork Director – Kazuo Ogura

Sound Administrators – Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu

What’s the plot of Slam Dunk?

The story facilities on a Japanese highschool pupil named Hanamichi Sakuragi, who’s notorious for his mood, large top, and fire-red hair. When he enrolls in Shohoku Excessive he hopes that he’ll lastly handle to get a girlfriend since he was rejected 50 occasions in center faculty as a consequence of his intimidating look.

Nonetheless, his notoriety precedes him and his classmates keep away from him out of worry. After a collection of occasions happen he’s left with the thought that he hates basketball and he actually needs a girlfriend. Sooner or later, a lady named Haruko Akagi bravely approaches him and curiously asks if he likes basketball. Hanamachi falls head over heels in love with Haruko and blurts out that he loves basketball.

Haruko drags him to the gymnasium and innocently requests him to do a slam dunk. To be able to impress Haruko Hanamichi offers it a shot however is so nervous he finally ends up slamming his head straight into the backboard. Haruko instantly informs the basketball workforce’s captain of Hanamichi’s loopy bodily energy and he’s all of a sudden recruited for the workforce. Hanamichi is drawn into the camaraderie and competitors of the game that he had beforehand hated. However will he ever get a girlfriend?

The place can I learn the manga and watch the anime?

From October 1990 to 1996, Slam Dunk was serialized in Shueisha’s shounen manga journal Weekly Shounen Soar, and its chapters have been collected into 31 tankoubon volumes. The manga’s English model has been licensed by Viz Media for launch in North America and has launched all 31 volumes.

From October 1993 to March 1996 an anime adaptation by Toei Animation aired and has been broadcast worldwide. The present has gained reputation amongst basketball followers in Japan, the U.S., a number of Asian nations, and Europe. Slam Dunk impressed 4 anime movie sequels. Slam Dunk is at present obtainable for streaming on Crunchyroll.

In Might 2015, Slam Dunk Season 1 Quantity 1 was launched on an English dub-only DVD by Cinedigm. In 2005, 4 DVD volumes of Slam Dunk had been launched by Toei with an English dub.

Slam Dunk is the 7th best-selling manga collection in historical past and has 170 million copies in circulation! In 1994, Slam Dunk received the 4th Shogakukan Manga Award for the shounen class. In 2010, Slam Dunk’s creator Takehiko Inoue was lauded by the Japan Basketball Affiliation for serving to to make the game extra fashionable in Japan.

Are you wanting ahead to the movie THE FIRST SLAM DUNK? Tell us within the remark part beneath!