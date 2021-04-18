The first season of the series “Lord of the Rings” costs 388 million euros

Amazon Prime Video’s new project will be one of the most expensive, even more so than the film trilogy.

There is no release date yet.

The new series of “The Lord of the Rings” has not yet opened, but is already in a top. This is going to be one of the most expensive television projects ever. The first season alone will cost 388 million euros, much more than the trilogy of films released between 2001 and 2003, which amounted to more than 230 million euros.

The values ​​were shared by New Zealand’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Tourism, Stuart Nash, in an interview with the Morning Report. “This will be the best television series ever made,” continued the Minister.

For comparison, CNBC found that “Game of Thrones” cost about 83 million euros per season, well below the figures published for the “Lord of the Rings” project.

Amazon bought the copyrights from JRR Tolkien in 2017 for € 208 million. The New Zealand government has confirmed that Amazon plans to record at least five seasons in the country and even produce some spin-offs.

The first season with 20 episodes is already in production and is expected to open at the end of 2021. There is currently no set date for the arrival of the first episode.