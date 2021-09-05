the first reviews of Denis Villeneuve’s film have fallen

As one of the greatest films expected in 2021, the adaptation of the cult novel by Frank Herbert has just passed a very important test: the first reviews of the film. We dissect them together!

An eight-minute standing ovation

To say that Dune is one of the most attention-grabbing films would be an understatement. There are two main reasons for this. The first is that, more than any other recent film, Dune has a promise to appeal to a cinephile audience as well as an audience that only goes to the movies to see great blockbusters. The trailers announce the color: Dune looks like a terribly generous film with the viewers.

The second reason is that Dune is quite a gamble. Adapting Frank Herbert’s cult space opera novel is no easy task. Legendary David Lynch (Elephant Man) broke his teeth there, and although the film he made in 1984 is now iconic, it was destroyed by critics and audiences when it was released. It is also worth mentioning the completely crazy project of the great Alejandro Jodorwsky (El Topo, La Montagne Sacrée), which he could never achieve, but from which an exciting documentary emerged: Jodorowsky’s Dune.

Despite the immense difficulty of adapting Frank Herbert’s novel, viewers and critics alike seem rather confident since the project was announced. And that’s not just because of the advances in special effects, but above all because of the excellent reputation of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is responsible for this adaptation. It must be said that since adapting Incendies in 2010, the masterpiece by Franco-Lebanese playwright Wajdi Mouawad, Denis Villeneuve has accumulated success and success: Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Premier Contact, not to mention Blade Runner 2049, the ambitious one Sequel to the cult film by Sir Ridley Scott.

So we waited impatiently for the first reviews of Dune to be discovered to see if the Canadian director would stick to his reputation as a great craftsman of the Seventh Art. And if we believe the first opinions, this is another success for Villeneuve!

#DuneMovie is Denis Villeneuve's "Lord of the Rings".

Dune is Denis Villeneuve's "Lord of the Rings".

Good news: Denis Villeneuve won their bet to adjust Dune. His film is also a great spectacle, an introductory story, and a nice approach to the parent-child relationship that connects to the rest of his work. Very good casting for extravagant staging

The film reaches a kind of climax of the contemporary minimalist blockbuster. It's so beautiful, so mastered, so radical that afterwards you have to move on to something else.

#Dune is not perfect (almost too much rhythm), but it is indeed the great, hoped for, precious spectacle that has become so rare in the Marvel era.

An adaptation of Herbert’s epic, expertly conceived and thought out, with impressive density and visually insane.

Strong # DunePart2.

Let's keep it simple, Dune by Denis Villeneuve is a GIGANTIC artistic and cinematographic SLAP.

All the best that you can read on Dune is justified: It's a very nice film (by SF) that carefully adapts Herbert's work and goes beyond the staging of Villeneuve. The frustration remains that the necessary follow-up depends on success …

The undeniable success DuneMovie is an epic and dense film, introspective and spectacular that enlarges and clarifies Herbert's universe. Denis Villeneuve's cinema is plentiful, the cast meticulous. A new author's blockbuster. Nolan couldn't have done better

Of course, while the reviews are generally enthusiastic, no film reaches absolute agreement and some viewers and professionals have expressed disappointment with Denis Villeneuve’s film.

Dune is (obviously) visually sublime. But then personally I didn't feel any emotions. Missed a little, even if the pictures captivated me. I haven't stayed true to any character. So it was a bit long.

As the Messiah expects, the first part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the SF myth is an opulent spectacle, but without much vision.

Dune Review: Denis Villeneuve's epic Spice Opera is a massive disappointment

Denis Villeneuve's epic "Spice Opera" is a huge disappointment.

It should also be noted that the film was presented at the Venice Film Festival, where it was particularly celebrated with an eight-minute standing ovation. Chloé Zhao, the final Golden Lion (and Academy Award for Best Director) winner for Nomadland, said the film was “extraordinary”. We can’t wait to find out! Note that the month of September 2021 is an opportunity to discover the long-awaited adaptation of yet another science fiction masterpiece.