The first reviews have fallen!

Wonder Woman 1984, the new DC Extented Universe movie postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be released in US cinemas and on HBO Max on December 16-25. A few weeks before its release, this sequel to the 2017 film will stand the test of initial reviews. With success ?

Rave Reviews!

It’s a delicate mission that the film Wonder Woman 1984 has to fulfill … First of all, the new film, which focuses on the adventures of Princess Amazon, has to bring the DC Extented Universe back on track, which is struggling, effectively against Fight the hegemony of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After two fairly successful films, Man of Steel and Batman versus Superman, the DCEU has seen many failures: Suicide Squad, Justice League, Shazam !, Birds of Prey … It’s difficult to keep an audience when you’re switching between ambitious films and mediocre films.

Then in 1984 Wonder Woman had to take up the difficult bet of the second opus. The Wonder Woman film was appreciated by the press and the public alike and was a huge box-office hit worldwide. Warner therefore hopes for an equivalent success. What Is Not Won: It will not have escaped your notice that the world has been hit by a pandemic that has caused great damage to the film industry. Many theaters have closed their doors and Hollywood studios need to be renewed. Warner announced that Wonder Woman would be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously in 1984, which risks the 1080p film ending up on illegal download sites very quickly.

Also note that Warner Bros. will have been the only Hollywood major to have dared to release a film on a budget of more than $ 200,000,000 with Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s ambitious time conundrum. A courage that the studio has not really benefited from, that is struggling to make the film profitable. With Wonder Woman 1984, Warner dares again to release a blockbuster in the cinema and thus serves as a guard post for the entire American film industry.

Given this particular context, we naturally waited impatiently for the first reviews of Wonder Woman 1984. Several American critics were able to see the film and share their opinions on social networks:

I saw # WonderWoman1984! @PattyJenks literally made an ’80s movie in every way that makes it so unique for today. It feels bigger than World War I and at the same time more reserved.

Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly

5th December 2020

I saw Wonder Woman in 1984!

Patty Jenkins literally made a movie out of the 80s, in the truest sense of the word, that makes it unique today. He is taller than the first Wonder Woman while being more reserved.

Lots of Dianal Prince and lots of epic moments for Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot is literally floating above the film!

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of # WonderWoman1984 for me.

Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but hideous villain.

Wiig’s Cheetah development throughout the film is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! # WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN

5th December 2020

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of Wonder Woman 1984 for me.

Pascal delivers a wild portrait of Max Lord, a hideous villain full of inner conflict.

The development of Cheetah, the character from Wiig, is as epic as it is heartbreaking!

Big news: Wonder Woman 1984 is awesome! The story is excellent and has a great, timely message. it packs a lot of surprises; and amazing work is being done with Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both outstanding). Get hyped because it’s the real deal. # WonderWoman1984 # WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx

5th December 2020

Good news: Wonder Woman 1984 is awesome! The story is excellent and contains a great and very timely message. There are lots of surprises and an incredible job has been done with Cheetah and Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are the two stars of the film).

I saw Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and … honestly that’s exactly what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so absolutely Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with topics that hit you right in the heart. # WW84

5th December 2020

I saw Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and … honestly that’s all I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and completely captures the essence of Wonder Woman. It is a beautiful film that explores topics that will hit your heart directly.

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) See Wonder Woman 1984. I loved it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of modern DC films, and # WW84 is taking every wise next step and telling Diana Prince a very human and very beautiful story. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg

5th December 2020

I was lucky enough to be one of the first to see Wonder Woman in 1984. I loved it. The First Wonder Woman is my youngest favorite movie in DC, and WW84 does the right thing: tell Diana Prince a great, humane story.

Saw Wonder Woman 1984 at a virtual press event last night! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal like Barbara, the first 10 minutes bring tears to my eyes … I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot toss it out of the park! # WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT

5th December 2020

I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at a virtual press event last night. It was wonderful ! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal in Barbara, the first ten minutes will make you cry … I absolutely loved the movie!

I’m so happy to report that # WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An extraordinary compliment for the first film, crammed with hearts, hope, love, action, romance and humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of the best sequels to DC. I had tears in my eyes when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd

5th December 2020

Happy to say WW84 is explosive from start to finish. As an extraordinary sequel to the first film, it was shot with heart, hope, love, action, romance and humor. Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and the entire crew created one of DC’s best sequels. In the end I had tears in my eyes.

Yesterday I saw the new

Wonder Woman 1984 film on the big screen thanks to @WarnerBrosUK

And here is my reaction !!

“A DC Movie Masterpiece and a breathtaking but powerful film”

Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters from December 16 in the UK

More will follow … soon # WonderWoman1984 # ww84 pic.twitter.com/WeiJr5pfLb

5th December 2020

I saw Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen yesterday thanks to Warner Bros UK.

And here is my opinion: A DC masterpiece, a breathtaking and powerful film.