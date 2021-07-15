the first ratings have fallen, the film will meet our expectations

the first ratings have fallen, the film will meet our expectations

Expected at the turn, the reboot of James Gunn seems to have found unanimity among the first lucky ones to see the film. After the fiasco that was David Ayer’s first version, James Gunn had a burden on his shoulders not to reproduce the same flaws as the 2016 film. So it was necessary to change the recipe to focus on trash humor, violence and a more elaborate scenario. But it seems that giving him the reins was a winning bet as the vast majority loved the show. Tour of the first reactions.

a 100% restart

To shake your memory off, Suicide Squad (2016) was the third film in the DCEU, the DC equivalent of the MCU. Warner’s mission was to raise a whole new team of villains who were hired against their will by Amanda Waller to protect the earth. You had to rely on Margot Robbie in particular to play the devil Harley Quinn, but also on Will Smith to take on the features of Deadshot.

With this, Suicide Squad proved that the box office success a movie can have doesn’t mean it is script-related too. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because despite its $ 746 million box office receipts, the press and even much of the public ignited the blockbuster for its poor scenario and crude humor. So much so that Warner decided to rerun a new version, a 100% reboot, responsible for canceling all of the events in the 2016 film. But James Gunn apparently seduced the press as his performance met fan expectations.

explosive, crazy, wild

These are the three keywords that get the most attention. The film is finally what it should have been from the start. The first reactions don’t emphasize the important role each character plays.

. @ JamesGunns #TheSuicideSquad is deliciously crazy and so much fun. (After seeing it, you’ll think you dreamed it.) All are excellent and deeply indebted to the material and its unique mood and wild aesthetic. Can’t wait to ride this roller coaster again. pic.twitter.com/rRhvH3A75k

July 15, 2021

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is wonderfully crazy and so much fun. (After seeing it, you will think that maybe you dreamed it). Everyone is excellent and deeply committed to the narrative and its unique atmosphere and wild aesthetic.

#TheSuicideSquad is awesome! A limitless superhero / comic bonanza. Unpredictable in history, unique in style and full of risks. It’s also violent and hilarious. Action set pieces are amazing. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast are great. @JamesGunn did it again. pic.twitter.com/7aLiMLPPF5

July 15, 2021

The Suicide Squad is awesome! A fantastic cocktail from superheroes where anything is possible. An unpredictable story, a unique style full of risks. It’s also violent and hilarious. The action scenes are insane. Idrid Elba, Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast are great. James Gunn was successful.

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It’s balls on the wall in a very fun way * bonkers *. That said, if you’re wondering if James Gunn and that super-rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would really go there with the material and the R rating, they actually do. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTx

July 15, 2021

The Skeptic That I’m Loved The Suicide Squad. It’s a crazy, very entertaining movie. If you’re wondering if James Gunn and the cast of the film would go that far with the R-rated, the answer is yes.

Any doubts you might have about #TheSuicideSquad will go away after the outrageous opening. It’s a violent, hilarious, and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favorite from the great cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to watch it again in a moment. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw

July 15, 2021

Any doubts about The Suicide Squad will vanish after the opening scene. It’s a violent, hilarious, and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favorite on the formidable team. It’s so entertaining that you’ll want to see it again in a moment.

Got the chance to see #TheSuicideSquad a few weeks ago and MY GOODNESS was great.

It explodes from the screen. You will love the characters. Epic scale. Ingenious action. Incidentally, it didn’t deserve the R rating. Wild stuff.

People will love it. SEE IT IN THE IMAX! pic.twitter.com/LtyiFF4rvu

July 15, 2021

I was lucky enough to see The Suicide Squad a couple of weeks ago and my god it was great. He pierces the screen. You will love the characters, the epic adventure, and the great action. The R rating is more than deserved. People will love it. See it in IMAX!

I recently saw #TheSuicideSquad on @IMAX which was a bad experience. @JamesGunn took full advantage of that tough R and delivered a great bath from MADNESS which is the most James Gunn movie I’ve ever seen. The best choice for a @SuicideSquadWB movie, IMO. pic.twitter.com/LTsApE2lnK

July 15, 2021

I recently saw The Suicide Squad on IMAX which was a crazy experience. James Gunn took full advantage of the R ranking and delivered some real madness. In my opinion, this is the best choice for Warner Bros.

#TheSuicideSquad is action-packed, witty fun. A perfect chaotic cast together. It’s gory, entertaining, and a wild ride. Definitely an evolution from the first. pic.twitter.com/yfTsX6zm0Y

July 15, 2021

A moment of fun full of action. It’s bloody, entertaining, and wild. Certainly an improvement compared to the first one.

#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, slippery, unforgiving.

James Gunn is totally unleashed. It’s overwhelming at times. It has moments of heart, of humor, of action, of emotion … all of that. Relentless.

There is nothing like it. Damn it! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD

July 15, 2021

The Suicide Squad is absolutely insane. Violent at will, hot, ruthless. James Gunn is totally unleashed. Sometimes it’s overwhelming. There are moments of love, humor, action, emotion, relentless. There is nothing like it. Damn it !

In any case, these first reactions make our mouth water. There are only two weeks left as The Suicide Squad hits theaters in France on July 28th!