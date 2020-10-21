The first promising trailer for the next Disney is here

Raya and the last dragon have been announced for a few months and are finally revealed with a first trailer. You can spot the heroine and Tuk Tuk, her adventure companion. We let you enjoy.

Raya and the Last Dragon, which were enthusiastically announced at the D23 Expo on August 24, 2019, should hit our cinemas on November 25. Unfortunately the coronavirus was there. Disney has therefore decided to postpone its film to early 2021. Raya and the Last Dragon will be available in your theaters in March 2021.

Here is the official round-up.

Long ago, humans and dragons lived in harmony in the imaginary kingdom of Kumandra. But to save humanity from the Druuns – evil monsters – the dragons sacrificed themselves. Five centuries later, the same monsters are back. A lone warrior, Raya, goes in search of the last dragon to eradicate the threat posed by the Druuns. Along the way, she will discover that securing the services of a dragon is not enough to save the world and that trust is essential.

Raya and the last dragon should hit our big screens on March 31, 2021.