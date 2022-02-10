The first poster of the Star Wars series confirms the news fans have been waiting for

If you’re a fan of the Obi-Wan Kenobi character and the Star Wars universe, it’s almost certain that you’re eagerly awaiting the opportunity to discover the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, especially now that the Series The Boba Fett Book has delivered its very last episode. And to keep you waiting, Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to make your mouth water, not only with an official first poster, but also with an officially announced release date.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long awaited series

After Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the studio spent years trying to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie project off the ground before attempting to make it into a full-fledged series. The decision to start a series was made in 2019, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear more. Despite this, Lucasfilm has revealed very few details about him so far. However, fans know that after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor will actually be playing Obi-Wan again.

We also note the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, which should lead to a new confrontation. So far, concept art has given us the only glimpse of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but now the promotional campaign has begun and the elements will likely follow one another.

An official release date and a poster

Disney first officially announced that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be available on Disney+ starting May 25, 2022, then the big-eared company unveiled the first-ever official poster for the series. The release date corresponds to the leak of one of the series’ participants, who falsely admitted that the series would be released in May.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, an Original Series, will stream on #DisneyPlus on May 25th. pic.twitter.com/rNA4CqTJt9

February 9, 2022

As you can see, this poster shows us an elderly Obi-Wan Kenobi walking through the Tatooine sands, hinting at the setting of the upcoming Star Wars series. And regarding the date chosen, note that the May 25 release date corresponds to the release date of the first Star Wars film in 1977. On this day the film turns 45 years old. A great reference for fans. This poster also confirms what fans have been waiting for: an imminent release date that makes sense… But not only that.

As the first official poster for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Lucasfilm highlights aspects of the series that audiences are already familiar with while hiding many other details. Obi-Wan’s story takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, and his mission to monitor Luke Skywalker on Tatooine seems to be the starting point for the series. Ewan McGregor is pictured with a full Kenobi beard and the two Tatooine suns behind him. He also appears to be wielding Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, which at least heralds Christensen’s return, though Darth Vader isn’t pictured. Second good news for fans.

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first poster and official release date have been announced, it won’t be long before more official images are released. Fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer for the series, and now it seems closer than ever as Lucasfilm launches its marketing campaign. And if you want to remember Obi-Wan’s worst moments, you can check out our previous post on the subject.