The first pictures (and details) of the next season of “The Sinner”

The first pictures (and details) of the next season of “The Sinner”

The first pictures (and details) of the next season of “The Sinner”

Opened in October in the US and returns to join the now retired detective Harry Ambrose.

Opens in October in the US.

The fourth season of “The Sinner” is on the way. The American magazine “Entertainment Weekly” revealed the first pictures (and details) to continue the story. In Portugal, the series was broadcast on Netflix.

The next season is set to premiere in the US in October, the same release reveals. The narrative again follows the detective Harry Ambrose, now retired but still preoccupied with the events of the third season. The protagonist travels with his partner Sonya to the island of Hanover, Maine, to relax and regain strength.

One of the published images.

Then there is an unexpected tragedy in which the daughter of one of the most important families on the island, the Muldoons, is involved. Ambrose is hired to help with the investigation that quickly turns into yet another mystery that promises to devour him.

Click the gallery to see some of the series premiering in the coming weeks.