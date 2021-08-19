The first picture of the cast of “How I Met Your Father” has already been released

The spin-off of “How I Met Your Mother” has no release date yet, but the main characters have been set.

Hilary Duff will be the leading actress.

We have known since April that the famous sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” (translated into “Foi Assim que Happened” in Portugal) will have a spin-off. “How I Met Your Father” will have ten episodes and has not yet been released. It is a production of the American streaming platform Hulu – currently it is not known where it is broadcast in our country.

After confirming the regular cast, lo and behold, the first photo comes together with the actors. It was shared on Instagram by lead actress Hilary Duff. The main character of the story is her character Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father. The narrative focuses on Sophie’s circle of friends, her existential crises and how one can fall in love in a world full of dating apps and seemingly limitless possibilities.

Chris Lowell plays Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as a driver for Uber to make ends meet. He is described as being cynical about love. Live with your best friend.

Francia Raisa is Valentina, Sophie’s roommate. She wants to become a stylist, is impulsive and adventurous, and Sophie trusts that she will cheer her up when she’s feeling down. Tom Ainsley plays Charlie, an aspiring model who falls in love with Valentina and moved to New York. He is the son of a conservative aristocratic family, and although he was a good person, he never really got out of his bubble of wealth and privilege.

Tien Tran is Ellen, Jesse’s adoptive sister, who has just moved to New York from a small rural town after separating from his wife. Surrounded by vegetables you feel more comfortable than in a Brooklyn bar.

The main cast is completed by Suraj Sharma, who plays Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roommate. He’s more optimistic than Jesse and owns a bar.

The original creators of How I Met Your Mother, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays are named here as executive producers. Hilary Duff is also one of the producers. Mainly responsible for this new project are the producers of “This Is Us” and “Love, Victor”, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Director Pamela Fryman is back in the same role.

