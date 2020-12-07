The first notes of the most anticipated game of the year have fallen

With Cyberpunk 2077 coming out in just a few days, the first reviews and first reviews for the most anticipated game of 2020 have fallen.

The first opinions are there

To say cyberpunk is expected in 2077 is an understatement. The new CD game Projekt Red, which has been postponed several times, promises a journey that is as destabilizing as it is unforgettable. Once announced, players were impatient and it wasn’t the various trailers that heralded a great game with a particularly rich universe that would help them wait. The game is still planned for December 10th and now passes the test of the first ratings and ratings.

The Anglo-Saxon press seems deeply to value the experience:

VG247 (5/5): “With so much to see and do, Cyberpunk 2077 is the type of RPG where you blink and hours go by. What we need to complete 2020. “Windows Central (5/5):” Cyberpunk 2077 has not been defeated for years, it is a masterpiece that is second to none. ” IGN (9/10): “Cyberpunk 2077 immerses you with few restrictions in its breathtaking, dazzlingly dense cityscape. It offers an incredible array of ways in which to build your character, tackle quests, and when you face enemies, your choices can have tangible and natural effects on both the world around you and the stories of the people who live there […] The incredibly flexible design makes Cyberpunk 2077 a truly remarkable RPG. “Trusted Reviews (4/5):“ With Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant role-playing experience, which, however, often falters under the weight of its own ambition. “GameSpot (7/10):” Cyberpunk 2077 has some notable side quests and powerful main characters, though its flawed, flat world and lack of purpose make it fragile. “

The same goes for the French critics, who did not hide their enthusiasm, but instead highlight the many flaws in the game:

Gamesblog (10/10): “With Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED is simply signing a new, great and unavoidable role-playing game. After The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, the Polish studio does it in a very inspired, dystopian SF style: to make players feel to give to live stories on which they have a real influence, to fully embody their character and to interact with those with whom they intersect. “JeuxVideo.com (17/20):” Endowed with moment thanks to the fact that the actors and the industry in general are shaped in a sustainable way, there are prospects for profound approaches that can only be found on the basis of your investment, an unbelievable staging, flawless writing and ‘a breathtaking universe, lovingly designed. The role play of CD Projekt is also impressive poor finish, which is often hard to excuse for a game of this size. “JeuxActu (17/20):” A great role-playing game, but full of mistakes and technical he problems. ” Numerama: “Cyb erpunk 2077 managed to make an interesting game in an overused universe. […] Its greatest strength is the atmosphere of the city Night City, in which one could get lost for hours. […] Unfortunately, behind every gigantic game there is a risk of errors, and cyberpunk is by no means spared on the day of its release. “

Given these reviews, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 has a very good career ahead of it. From our side, we will soon give you our opinion.