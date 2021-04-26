The first literary festival in Lisbon starts next week

The Lisbon Book Fair only takes place in August this year.

Next week, between May 5th and 9th, the first International Festival of Literature and Portuguese Language – Lisbon 5L – will take place. It will occupy theaters, cinemas, bookstores, streets, squares and squares in the city and bring together more than 70 Portuguese and international authors.

The program includes names like Valter Hugo Mãe, Filipe Melo, Bruno Vieira Amaral, José Luís Peixoto, Afonso Cruz, Matilde Campilho, José Pacheco Pereira, Gonçalo M. Tavares, Teolinda Gersão, Lídia Jorge, Mário de Carvalho, João Tordo, among others Pedro Mexia, Inês Fonseca Santos or Hugo Cardoso.

Other Portuguese-speaking authors who will take part in the festival are Brazilian writers Itamar Vieira Junior, Paulo Werneck and Paulo Scott; José Eduardo Agualusa and Ondjaki from Angola; and Innocence Mata from São Tomé and Príncipe. A total of eight countries will be represented, including Spanish, Argentine, Italian, French and German authors.

The program, which includes debates, authors’ tables, concerts, cinema sessions, exhibitions and performances, is divided between locations such as the São Luiz Theater, the Capitol, the Pharmacy Museum or the Cinema Ideal.

International Festival of Literature and Portuguese Language – Lisbon 5L, which was due to start last year, is an initiative promoted (in addition to bookseller and editor) by the municipality under the artistic direction of José Pinho, creator of the Óbidos literary festival Folio. and founder of several bookshops and projects).

In the music field, the event includes performances by Sérgio Godinho, Camané, Capicua, Filipe Raposo, the Poetry Ensemble or the Lisbon Poetry Orchestra.

At Cinema Ideal you can see films from literature, including the classic “Apocalypse Now”, but also “A Bee in the Rain”, “The Story of a Photographer” and “Breast in the Last Summer”.

The full program of the 5L festival can be found on the initiative’s official website.