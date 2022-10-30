-The First Kiss That Never Ends- sequel is a Christmas TV special with theater screenings [Trailer]

The Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- launch date is close to the top of 2022 through the bodily Winter season (not the cour). Pic credit score: Studio A-1 Footage

The Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- launch date is confirmed to be on December 17, 2022.

The Hepburn romanized Japanese for the film’s title is Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai.

【特報】「かぐや様は告らせたい-ファーストキッスは終わらない-」2022年12月17日㈯より特別上映

Watch this video on YouTube The Kaguya-sama film launch date was revealed by this teaser trailer on October 30, 2022.

The Kaguya-sama sequel will probably be a Christmas 2022 particular that’s first screened in Japanese film theaters earlier than being broadcast on Japanese TV stations. Thus, it wouldn’t be shocking if Crunchyroll will probably be streaming the Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle First Kiss film sooner or later, as nicely.

The primary key visible for the Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- film. Pic credit score: Studio A-1 Footage

On October 30, 2022, it was introduced that Anime NYC 2022 will characteristic the world premiere of the Kaguya-sama film. The occasion may have a preview screening of the primary half (about one episode size).

The occasion will even characteristic particular friends Aoi Koga, Yuichiro Kikuchi, and Tatsuya Ishikawa for a particular panel earlier than the screening, which will probably be live-streamed on the Aniplex of America YouTube channel at 4:15 PM EST on November 19, 2022.

On September 28, 2022, it was confirmed that the Kaguya-sama: First Kiss film launch date in Japanese theaters will probably be in “Winter 2022”. Sometimes, within the Japanese broadcasting cour system, Winter 2022 could be a reference to January via March 2022. However since that’s prior to now, the announcement meant that the movie is screening within the November 2022 to January 2023 timeframe.

The announcement of the premiere timeframe for the Japanese movie show screenings was accompanied by a brand new visible.

This visible for Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- film was launched on September 28, 2022. Pic credit score: Studio A-1 Footage

Up to date October 30, 2022: Kaguya-sama film launch date confirmed! Added Anime NYC 2022 data.

This text gives all the things that’s recognized in regards to the Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- film (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai film) and all associated information. As such, this text will probably be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

Crunchyroll’s Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- English dub launch date

It’s presently unknown if the movie will obtain any worldwide screenings within the USA, Canada, UK, or every other English-speaking international locations.

Presumably, Crunchyroll will produce the Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- English dub because the anime streaming firm produced the English dubbed episodes for the third season.

The Kaguya-sama film will probably be a brief movie

Based mostly on the title, the Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- film will adapt the 10-chapter Christmas-themed story arc of the identical identify, which suggests it’s a direct sequel to Kaguya-sama Season 3: Extremely Romantic slightly than an anime unique story.

Contemplating that the common anime episode tailored 3 to five manga chapters it’s seemingly that the Kaguya-sama First Kiss film runtime would be the equal of a comparatively quick movie or a protracted OVA episode.

Kaguya-sama Season 4 is up subsequent?

The Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle Season 4 launch date hasn’t been introduced but. Nevertheless, it’s seemingly that the ending or post-credits of the First Kiss film will tease the following sequel.

In any case, the ultimate scene of Kaguya-sama Season 3 Episode 13 appeared to include a secret message hidden in Kaguya’s eyes.

The third season was teased by a hidden message. Historical past is outwardly repeating itself since her eyes are clearly hinting at Kaguya-sama Season 4. Pic credit score: Studio A-1 Footage

Teasing Kaguya-sama Season 4 on this method wouldn’t be shocking because the second season’s finale additionally contained a secret message that teased the eventual announcement of the third season.