The first images of the revealed Eternals, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, offer a title

Marvel Studios just surprised us very nicely with the first pictures of the movie The Eternals, the next MCU movie. But in this recently uploaded clip, the studio celebrates its universe with all its films in the spotlight and also presents the logos of its future productions, which will allow us to know what will be called Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2.

The Eternals come from the shadows

After the studio flipped Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in Phase 3 of the MCU, it had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and postpone many films. To make up for that, Marvel will be releasing four films this year, namely Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney + next July, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in September, followed by The Eternals in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. If Marvel has already revealed the first trailer for Shang-Chi, the studio just shared the first pictures of The Eternals by Chloe Zhao today.

This is how we can see the Eternals, this divine race that has lived in man for several thousand years. After the events of Endgame, they must reveal themselves to fight the deviants. In the cast we find Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel have an official title

However, this commercial doesn’t just tell us footage from Choé Zhao’s blockbuster. Marvel also took the opportunity to officially name the next Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August. The second opus expected in theaters in Wakanda next July is called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition, we can learn from the video that Captain Marvel 2, the sequel to the adventures of the superhero incarnated with Brie Larson, which will be released in November 2022, is titled The Marvels.

Thanks to this video, which includes images and information for the future of the MCU, Marvel sincerely hopes to see the public back in theaters, as the title of the video suggests, “The world can change and evolve, the only thing that can never happen becomes.” Change it because we are one and the same family. “