The first gala of “The Voice” was in mourning and tribute to Sara Carreira

Moderators, guests, mentors: at the premiere of the live galas for this edition, regret and support followed one another.

Catarina Furtado and Vasco Palmeirim, the moderators; then mentors like Diogo Piçarra; and finally the guests like Agir and Fernando Daniel. On a black Sunday for the country, marked by the early death of a young singer on the rise, the first live gala of the 2020 edition of “The Voice” paid tribute to Sara Carreira and the Carreira family at their loss.

At the beginning of the program, Catarina Furtado emphasized that in this working group, love for families is celebrated and each other is cared for. “This family is in mourning today,” he emphasized, still leaving a message to all of “mothers, fathers, brothers who lost a part of themselves too soon”.

Vasco Palmeirim spoke more directly to Mickael Carreira, Sara Carreira’s brother and mentor of “The Voice” in previous editions. He added: “Mickael has been a key element in the success of ‘The Voice Portugal’ for many years and there are never words that can alleviate the pain of those who lose theirs. Hence our deepest feelings for the Carreira family ”.

On stage followed the honors that were later given by the guests Agir and Fernando Daniel, who sang “Sem Ti” and also expressed their support to Ivo Lucas, the singer’s friend, who remains in the hospital. During the gala there were several indications and expressions of support for the Carreira family during this difficult time.

It is recalled that late in the afternoon of that Saturday, December 5th, the accident affected four vehicles and caused three more injuries. It happened two kilometers before leaving for Cartaxo. The motorway was completely closed for several hours and only reopened in the early morning hours of December 6th.

Sara Carreira was the only fatal victim. The young woman had just turned 21 in October. He recently started a clothing collection with stylist Micaela Oliveira.