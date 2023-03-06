The First ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4, Season 2 Teasers Have Leaked Online

Fortnite Credit score: Epic Video games

The present prolonged season of Fortnite is about to finish, with Chapter 4, Season 2 simply across the nook. Leaks and rumors all level to a Japanese-themed season, with Neo Tokyo as a brand new Named Location, in addition to the return of Fortunate Touchdown in a model new type.

The Battle Move skins have additionally leaked, revealing the “secret” pores and skin as Assault On Titan protagonist Eren Yeager. It seems that the favored anime will probably be getting some form of large Fortnite crossover in Season 2, together with appearances from Resident Evil, Star Wars and extra.

Leakers additionally recommend that first-person mode will arrive in Season 2, although once more now we have no official affirmation of this at the moment.

Now, the primary teasers for Season 2 have leaked on-line (Epic Video games has not posted these on the time of writing however may at any second). Through data-miner Hypex, these two photographs have now surfaced:

Additionally this:

These lend additional credence to the numerous, many leaks and rumors suggesting this will probably be an anime/Japan-themed season. It seems the brand new season will probably be known as MEGA and all of the hashtags round will probably be issues like #FortniteMEGA and #GoToMEGA and so forth.

Little question, the brand new season will proceed the relatively obscure and confounding narrative that’s been happening for the previous few seasons—one which I’ve given up making an attempt to comply with, fact be instructed. Numerous factions proceed to do battle over the island. What actually issues is being the final one standing on the finish of a match.