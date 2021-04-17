The first attempt to create “Game of Thrones” was a real disaster

It may seem like yesterday, but exactly ten years ago – on April 17, 2011 – “Game of Thrones” debuted on HBO. The fantasy series, based on the books by George RR Martin, was to become the biggest pop culture phenomenon of the decade. It won awards after awards, attracted millions of viewers, and even represented a paradigm shift in the industry: the upgrading of television over cinema.

What a lot of fans don’t know is that prior to the Game of Thrones we all know, there was an attempt to make the same series that went horribly wrong. The story we tell today at NiT is the disaster of the first pilot episode, which HBO ditched when it saw it.

The recordings began in 2009. The creators of the series, David Benioff and DB Weiss, had been working on the project for four years. In between there have been dozens or hundreds of meetings with HBO, negotiating, rewriting scripts, and hiring staff and cast members. Benioff and Weiss had never managed such a production – let alone on this scale. Much of the technical team was in the same situation.

“Nobody knew what he was doing or what the hell it was,” says actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on the series, in the book “Fire Can’t Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic “Series”, behind the scenes of the television series.

“I remember finding everything ridiculous when King Robert arrived. The absurdity of making this universe parallel to these very noble men. It’s a fine line between seriousness and belief or just being a cosplayer. There was certainly no feeling that this was going to be a game changer. But we had fun, ”adds the actor.

In the same book, Mark Addy, who played King Robert, explains that in the scene where he arrives at Winterfell, no one kneels before the king. And he claims it gave his character a lack of credibility – when the episode re-recorded everyone fell to their knees.

There was a lack of understanding of the story. For example, in the scene where they encounter the wolves, the actors did not respond optimally. “Nobody has seen her for millions of years! It’s like seeing dinosaurs! It’s not like finding dogs! “Had to shout at producer Bryan Cogman.

Some of the things that needed to change had to do with the props, which many actors found ridiculous in the first pilot episode. “I looked like a Las Vegas showgirl with fur clothes and huge hair. She looked like a medieval Dolly Parton,” said Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister. The wounds on The Hound’s face, for example, were also visually more aggressive. And Peter Dinklage (the actor who plays Tyrion Lannister) had more blonde hair.

Winterfell’s scenes were shot in Northern Ireland, but things got worse when they were shot in Morocco. In the arid landscape of North Africa, the team recorded the scenes from Essos in which Viserys Targaryen sells his sister Daenerys to the Dothraki leader, Khal Drogo, to be his wife. Interestingly enough, the writer George RR Martin was present in the original pilot episode at that moment and even made an extra.

“I had a different wig,” recalls actor Harry Lloyd in the same book that played Viserys. “It was made of titanium and silver and was shorter. In retrospect, it was a mistake. There were several doubts: ‘I’m not like Draco Malfoy, I’m not Legolas … how do we do this?’ “

“In some ways it was badly done and no one had much confidence. Since in this version the wedding was recorded during the night, a lot of money was spent to see absolutely nothing, ”says Iain Glen, who made Jorah Mormont in“ Game of Thrones ”.

The wedding night was also very different. In the version we’ve all seen, Daenerys is raped by Khal Drogo because she doesn’t want to be in this arranged marriage. But it’s not an injury in the book – there’s an earlier scene where they connect – and so they tried to film with the actress who played Daenerys, Tamzin Merchant in the original pilot episode.

“It’s seduction,” said George RR Martin himself. “Dany is a little scared, but also excited, and Drogo looks better. They tied the horses to the trees and there is a scene of seduction at the foot of a stream. Jason Momoa and Tamzin are naked and having sex. And suddenly the guy in the camera starts laughing. The mare that finally got there was a horse and got visually excited when she looked at these two people together. And while they were there, there was this horse with its huge penis. That didn’t go very well. “

“I showed it to my brothers-in-law to see their reaction. And you could tell from their faces that they were upset, ”explains David Benioff. One of the problems most cited by HBO is that the pilot episode wasn’t detailed enough. It was supposed to be an epic fantasy production, and it seemed small, on a budget, without making the most of the exotic settings.

“We hired the best costume designer and art director we picked in Northern Ireland and Morocco and very little was seen. I remember the circle: “We could have recorded this in Burbank [em Los Angeles]’”Says Michael Lombardo, who was responsible for programming HBO at the time, in the book.

“A head from HBO said, why the hell did we have to go to Morocco? You can’t see anything in front of you, we could have recorded it in a parking lot, ”recalls actor Iain Glen.

At some point, David Benioff and DB Weiss also wanted to cut one of the Stark brothers out of the narrative, the second youngest, Rickon, but George RR Martin convinced them to keep the character because he had plans for them.

After auditioning and showing the pilot to select viewers, people didn’t realize that Jaime and Cersei Lannister were brothers – nor did they understand why Jaime Bran had pushed Stark out of the tower window in Winterfell. The story, the dialogues, the sets, the tone of the series, everything has been questioned.

What saved the series, explains Lombardo, is that Benioff and Weiss didn’t come to the meetings to explain how amazing the pilot was and that HBO should be betting on him. On the other hand. The showrunners pointed out everything they thought was wrong and tried to understand what could be improved, what needed to be changed in order for the series to work. “We were all on the same page as: Where we all want to be is a few levels up,” says Weiss in the book. At that point, HBO had already spent $ 10 million (that’s more than eight million euros) on a series that may never take place.

The final decision to continue the series was made by HBO’s CEO, former co-chair Richard Plepler. “You could tell that some of the actors and part of the narrative were out of place,” Plepler recalls. “It had to be solved, it had to be re-recorded. But you could see how engaging it could be emotionally. You could feel that there was magic there. “

HBO then ordered ten episodes of “Game of Thrones,” including the almost entirely re-recording of the pilot. Some elements of the technical team have been replaced. Director Tom McCarthy (who directed The Spotlight Case years later) has been replaced by HBO veteran Tim Van Patten.

Meanwhile, actress Jennifer Ehle, who wanted to play Catelyn Stark, decided she didn’t want to move to Northern Ireland. So it was replaced, in this case by Michelle Fairley. Tamzin Merchant gave up the role of Daenerys Targaryen, which was given to Emilia Clarke.

“We all knew Daenery’s journey was essential. And their scenes [Tamzin Merchant] They didn’t work with Jason Momoa, ”recalls Michael Lombardo.

“”[Tamzin Merchant] It was great, ”says Jason Momoa. “I don’t know why everything was done that way. But when Emilia arrived it was when the click was made for me. I really wasn’t there until she got there. “Several sources claimed that there was no chemistry between the original couple.

Tamzin Merchant was 21 years old when filming began – and it wasn’t until January of this year that he publicly addressed the issue in an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine.

“Taking in this pilot was a great lesson. It was a reinforcement to believe in my instincts as I tried to get back into the job during the contract negotiations, but I was convinced by very persuasive people to stay. And then I was naked and scared in Morocco, riding a horse that was clearly much happier to be there than me. “

He adds, “I wasn’t trained as an actress, I just trusted my instincts. And what excites and moves me are captivating stories. For me, Game of Thrones was never like that. Emilia Clarke made this role an icon – obviously she was excited to tell this story, and it was epic and great. “

Although it’s common to make cast changes after pilot episodes are recorded, in this case Tamzin Merchant watched from the outside the build-up of one of the greatest series of all time after being directly involved.

“It was fun to take the bus to the casting and to see Emilia Clarke’s face in an ad on the bus,” said the British woman in the same interview, showing her determination about her past and even grateful that she had the opportunity to they explore another career.

Despite all of this, George RR Martin liked the original pilot episode. “I liked the pilot. I later realized I wasn’t the right person to judge because I was too close to the material, ”says the writer, adding that he still has a copy of the first pilot but is totally forbidden from doing so to show them to someone. whatever it is. “I’m under the death penalty if I ever show this to anyone [risos]. ”