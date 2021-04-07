The finale of this post-apocalyptic series caused a sensation on the platform

Post-apocalyptic series are regularly successful on Netflix. Sometimes short-lived, sometimes long-term, these successes solidify the platform in its thinking: Post-apocalyptic productions are popular, and a loyal audience expects to regularly discover new ones. Recently the platform announced that the finale of a well-known post-apocalyptic series is about to be released. The latter is currently enjoying impressive success on Netflix.

Netflix regularly offers post-apocalyptic programs to its subscribers. In the past, we have already brought you articles on the best post-apocalyptic films on the platform.

The post-apocalyptic series Tribes of Europa recently caused a sensation on the platform. In the same genre, the Love & Monsters series (starring the actor Dylan O’Brien, who we especially know that he played in Le Labyrinthe) will be released shortly, on April 14, 2021 to be precise. While Netflix is ​​waiting for this To discover new series, it has made the 7th season of The 100 available since April 1, 2021.

The finale of the 100 series

When Netflix announced that the final season of the 100s series was coming to the platform, internet users were relatively confused. After all, this last season has been available since May 2020. As a result, many internet users thought that the relevant season would be forgotten on the platform.

Contrary to what might seem at first glance, Netflix has just achieved a masterstroke as The 100 finale is now at the top of the trending rankings. It is indeed the most watched series of the moment! On Twitter, the craze of internet users was finally there when this final season was released on Netflix:

I just paid Netflix for the final season of The 100, a rich life that

April 3, 2021

FUCK BUT THERE’S THE LAST SEASON OF THE 100 ON NETFLIX

April 1, 2021

I’ve been too lazy to watch the final streaming season of the 100 since it was released now that it’s on Netflix. I will finish it. It was serious my series before

April 4, 2021

Is the final season of The 100 worth it?

This is a topic that is hotly debated among fans! Season 7 of The 100 was scourged as was season 6. It has to be said that the first five seasons ended up being much more down to earth. Even more than the spiritual turn the series took from season 6, the very last episodes of season 7 took viewers by surprise. No spoilers here (for those who haven’t seen the ending yet) but a comment the series showrunner Jason Rothenberg made in an interview with our colleagues at EW:

This ending is meant to allow us to leave the characters with a light heart, knowing that breaking the cycle of violence will acquit humanity.

On the other hand, this comment sparked a huge debate among internet users who didn’t always see the end of the series the way the showrunner seems to see it. And you, have you ever watched the series 100 finale on Netflix? We’ll let you take part in our survey as well as in the comments section.