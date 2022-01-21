The finale of The Voice Portugal has been canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak

The finale of The Voice Portugal has been canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak

The finale of The Voice Portugal has been canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak

The final gala was scheduled for Sunday January 23rd. Several finalists fell ill and did not return to the stage until February 6.

There was a change of plan

It’s official: The grand finale of “The Voice Portugal” will not take place this Sunday, January 23 as planned. The RTP program had to be canceled at the last minute after several finalists tested positive for Covid-19.

With several competitors in isolation, the competition’s production had no choice but to postpone the grand finale, which is therefore scheduled for February 6th. January 30 was not included as it was the day of the general elections.

The decision of the management of RTP was announced this Friday, January 21st, through a statement sent to the editors. “The Voice Portugal final scheduled for this Sunday will not be broadcast as some finalists have tested positive for Covid-19.”

Instead of the gala, a special will be broadcast to mark the 10th anniversary of the competition. “The final of the format will not take place for another two weeks, on February 6, as the 2022 general election is on January 30.”

In the final, Daniel Fernandes and Edmundo Inácio will represent Diogo Piçarra’s team; Mariana Rocha in Aurea’s team; João Leote alongside Marisa Liz; and Rodrigo Lourenço, conducted by António Zambujo.