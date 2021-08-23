The final season of “The Walking Dead” premieres this Monday

It will be the biggest ever – it will be broken down into three parts and will run until the end of 2022.

“The Walking Dead” is back.

11 years later “The Walking Dead” comes to an end. But as with the Walkers – the zombies who haunt the earth in this series – this ending promises to be hard, long, and long. And it’s not really a farewell to this universe from which new series have now emerged.

Season 11 will be the biggest of all time: It will be divided into three parts and will last until the end of 2022. There will be a total of 24 episodes. However, the premiere is already this Monday, August 23rd: On Fox it is scheduled for 10.15 p.m.

“Back in Alexandria for an important food mission, the group finds that this is not enough. Maggie suggests a new plan. They have to find more food to survive and rebuild Alexandria, ”reads the official summary of the first chapter. The new episode also promises to make Wanderer do an amazing thing.