The final season of “The Walking Dead” premieres this Monday

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 23, 2021
0

The final season of “The Walking Dead” premieres this Monday

It will be the biggest ever – it will be broken down into three parts and will run until the end of 2022.

“The Walking Dead” is back.

11 years later “The Walking Dead” comes to an end. But as with the Walkers – the zombies who haunt the earth in this series – this ending promises to be hard, long, and long. And it’s not really a farewell to this universe from which new series have now emerged.

Season 11 will be the biggest of all time: It will be divided into three parts and will last until the end of 2022. There will be a total of 24 episodes. However, the premiere is already this Monday, August 23rd: On Fox it is scheduled for 10.15 p.m.

“Back in Alexandria for an important food mission, the group finds that this is not enough. Maggie suggests a new plan. They have to find more food to survive and rebuild Alexandria, ”reads the official summary of the first chapter. The new episode also promises to make Wanderer do an amazing thing.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 23, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Lower Saxony fires policewoman for her close relationship with the citizens of the Reich | Free press

Lower Saxony fires policewoman for her close relationship with the citizens of the Reich | Free press

April 26, 2021
Photo of Gal Gadot threatened, she urged Joss Whedon even more by detailing the threats

Gal Gadot threatened, she urged Joss Whedon even more by detailing the threats

May 10, 2021
Photo of TF1 is offering two evenings to this revered MCU superhero, including a new film in France

TF1 is offering two evenings to this revered MCU superhero, including a new film in France

April 8, 2021
Photo of Players who pre-ordered it from Amazon can wait a very long time

Players who pre-ordered it from Amazon can wait a very long time

November 10, 2020
Back to top button